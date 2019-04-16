NZXT Launches Vault Boy Themed Case and Motherboard Covers

Following up on its recent Overwatch-Themed H500 Case, NZXT is circling back to the Fallout series with a Vault Boy themed H500 case and matching N7-Z390 motherboard covers in the character’s iconic blue and yellow color theme. Though the case lacks the typical aging seen on nearly everything throughout the game, our experience with its lighted version indicates that these elements will likely remain on the outside…should your build outlive its usefulness. Immediate availability has been announced at the company’s direct sales site.

H500-0-Fallout76_System-top left

H500-Fallout76_noSystem-front with puck

H500-Fallout76_noSystem-overhead

H500-Fallout76_noSystem-front with puck

H500-Fallout76_noSystem-overhead

Matching covers for NZXT’s N7-Z390 motherboard were also announced for a Late May release, which could play perfectly into your knack for picking things up to use later. After all, only 1000 cases will be released, and those might be gone by the time the 400 motherboard cover kits are released.

Each steel-paneled case includes a magnetic headphone hanger puck and sells for $164.99 in the U.S., or about twice that of the unadorned version. Europe prices have been announced as the equivalent of $149.99 US, but the actual price in various countries will likely vary with its tax rates. The motherboard cover’s price has been announced at US $49.00 worldwide.

H500-Vault Boy-System-with puck

H500-Fallout76_System-open window-side

H500-Fallout76_System-open window-side

Image Credits: NZXT