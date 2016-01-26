NZXT Introduces Its First Mini-ITX Case, The Manta

NZXT announced Manta, its first mini-ITX chassis, which features curved steel panels, support for multiple water-cooling radiators and ample cable management.
The custom-designed Manta can fit a mini-ITX motherboard and measures at 245 x 426 x 450 mm. The all-steel chassis can house up to three water-cooling radiators, one 120 mm radiator in the rear and up to a 280 mm radiator on the front and top. This makes the case ideal for custom water loops, multiple closed-loop coolers, or both. NZXT claimed the Manta is the first mini-ITX chassis to support up to three radiators.
|Dimensions
|245 x 426 x 450 mm
|Weight
|7.2 kg
|Motherboard Support
|Mini-ITX
|2.5-Inch Bays
|3
|3.5-Inch Bays
|2
|Front Cooling
|2 x 140 mm/120 mm (2 x 120 mm fans included)
|Rear Cooling
|1 x 120 mm (fan included)
|Top Cooling
|2 x 140 mm/120 mm
|External Ports
|2 x USB 3.0, 1x Audio/Mic Jack
|Special Features
|Rear I/O Lighting, Integrated PWM Fan Hub, PSU Shroud
The Manta itself looks something like a fancy fish bowl with its large-windowed side panel, and the curved steel panels make the chassis appear bubbly, as if someone pumped a bunch of air into the case and it became puffed.
Two 2.5-inch drive bays are visible through the window, with a third 2.5-inch bay hidden by the PSU shroud. There’s also two 3.5-inch drive bays, one underneath the branded PSU shroud and one underneath the SSD mounts, which are easily accessible by removing the other side panel. The Manta also boasts plenty of cable management space for a mini-ITX case because of its curved steel panels, and it also sports easy-to-remove front and PSU dust filters.
NZXT is offering windowed or non-windowed versions of the Manta in Matte White/Black, Matte Black/Red and Matte Black at a price of $139.99. The case is available for preorder now, with an expected ship date of February 9.
Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
The PSU shroud must be removable to ease the install of the PSU and help with cable routing!
Also I cannot help but notice there is not dust filter on the front intake by looking ad the pictures provided.
One thing I cannot understand is why include 3 x 120mm fans. Why not 2 x 140mm and 1 x 120mm. Seems like a complete waste to include the extra 2 x 120mm fans as everyone will replace the front and top fans with 140mm fans.
I've gotten used to the non removable shroud speaking of which after about 6 builds in h440/s340/noctis 450 cases... it's no enthoo series, but i haven't had too many issues with routing and i have far from small hands.
Indeed I agree $140 is high for an ITX case when the Enthoo Evolv iTX is only $70 (half the price)and can accommodate 2 x 140mm or a single 200mm fan in the front 2 x 140mm in the top and 140mm fan in the rear while being smaller in both depth and width.
They could have lowered the case price by just opting not to include any fans at all making the price under $100. The first thing in did with my H440 was replace all 4 fans because they moved little to no air.
Update: Here is the video review for the Manta which shows an awesome dust filter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7D-sPfveVQ
On the bright side this is better than the Fractal Nano S ITX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AqW0NBMyLo
Rest assured that there will be plenty of moders who will make the case even lower and wider - for better handling....
If this is the Manta what is the GTI?
Yes, while it's not the smallest footprint afforded by mITX...it provides some AWESOME features for cable management (PSU shroud) and coolers/fans. There are plenty of options if you want a mini box.