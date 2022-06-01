NZXT Releases N5 and N7 Series Z690 Motherboards

NZXT has readied its new N5 and N7 series motherboards (opens in new tab) featuring Intel's Z690 chipset. The company admits the N5 and N7 series Z690 motherboards represent a "long awaited update," for Intel's 12th gen Core Alder Lake processors. This handsome duo is very welcome: Alder Lake chips are still very strongly ranked among the best CPUs for gaming in 2022, and Intel's 13th gen Core Raptor Lake processors should also fit Z690 motherboards.

(Image credit: NZXT)

The NZXT N5 Z690 and N7 Z690 are very similar, but the latter is a rung above the former with features such as a stronger power phase design, better audio, and a super clean look with the PCB largely covered by matte white or matte black finished metal armor. For a clearer comparison between the NZXT N5 Z690 and N7 Z690, check out the specs:

Specs NZXT N5 Z690 NZXT N7 Z690 Form factor ATX ATX Chipset Intel Z690 Intel Z690 CPU support Intel Alder Lake Intel Alder Lake Power design 8+1 DrMOS Power Phase Design with 2oz copper PCB 12+1 DrMOS Power Phase Design Memory support Up to 128GB, up to DDR4-5000, in 4 slots Up to 128GB, up to DDR4-5000, in 4 slots Expansion slots Three PCIe x16 slots inc Gen 5 x16 mode, two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots Three PCIe x16 slots inc Gen 5 x16 mode, two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots Storage expansion Four M.2 slots supporting up to PCIe 4.0 x4 mode, four SATA 6GB/s connectors Three M.2 slots supporting up to PCIe 4.0 x4 mode, four SATA 6GB/s connectors Networking RTL8125BG 2.5G LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 RTL8125BG 2.5G LAN, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Realtek ALC897 Codec with 8-channel HD audio Realtek ALC1220 Codec with 8-channel HD audio support and Nichicon capacitors Rear I/O USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C):1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A):1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A):4 USB 2.0:2 HDMI 2.0:1 for iGPU Wireless Antenna:2 (2T2R) LAN (RJ45) Port:1 HD Audio Jacks: Line-in / Front Speaker / Mic:1 Optical S/PDIF:1 BIOS Flashback Button:1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C):1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A):2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A):3 USB 2.0:2 HDMI 2.0:1 for iGPU Wireless Antenna:2 (2T2R) LAN (RJ45) Port:1 5.1-Channel Audio Jacks:1 Optical S/PDIF:1 BIOS Flashback Button:1 Clear CMOS Button:1 Warranty Three years Three years

NZXT is sticking with DDR4 for its Z690 motherboards. This is a pragmatic choice, and you can read an in-depth analysis of DDR4 vs DDR5 in our Intel Alder Lake RAM guide.

The first difference highlighted in the specs table concerns the power design. With more power phases and premium 2oz copper PCB, the N7 should be better for overclocking, providing greater stability at higher clock speeds.

Next up, the configuration of storage expansion options varies between the two motherboards. The cheaper NZXT N5 Z690 benefits from an extra M.2 storage slot that supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and SATA drives. The N7 Z690 strikes back with more powerful Wi-Fi, more/faster USB ports, and an upgraded on-board audio solution. The audio differences will be important to those who aren't going to fit a PCIe sound card or use an external sound card.

NZXT also wants to highlight the built-in RGB headers and control options offered on both these motherboards. They both support four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels configurable through NZXT CAM.

(Image credit: NZXT)

The new NZXT N5 and N7 Z690 series motherboards are available now, direct from the maker, in black or white finishes. The N5 costs $239.99 and the N7 costs $299.99.

If you're looking for a motherboard and NZXT's new boards don't appeal to you, take a look at our Best Motherboards 2022 for Gaming, by Socket and Chipset.