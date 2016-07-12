Oculus Will Ship Rift HMDs Within 2-4 Days, Brings Demos To Microsoft Stores

Nearly four months after its launch, Oculus finally shipped all of its pre-ordered Rift head-mounted displays (HMDs). Now, the company is focused on expanding its demo areas and ensuring that future deliveries arrive on time.

Last month, HTC announced that future orders of the Vive would ship between two to three days of the original purchase. Oculus just came out with a similar guarantee: Once purchased, the company will ship it within two to four business days.

Oculus previously had a major shipping issue: Weeks after the initial launch, the company had to postpone deliveries due to a component shortage, and some customers (including me) wouldn’t get their HMDs for two more months.

With pre-orders out of the way, the company is turning its attention to prospective customers. Two months ago, Rift demos sprang up in Best Buy stores. Oculus plans to add 500 additional Best Buy locations through the fall season, and on top of that, Rift demos will also start to appear in Microsoft Stores starting this month. However, it will have some demo competition with HTC, which placed demo stations in select Microsoft stores as early as April.

The race for VR dominance continues between the two companies. Early adopters now have their HMDs, so it’s time to convince more customers to jump on the virtual reality bandwagon. HTC had a slight head start in terms of creating demo experiences in stores, but Oculus could catch up in the coming months. We’ll also learn more about Oculus’ plans for the future when the third annual Oculus Connect event starts in October.