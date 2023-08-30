One of AMD's Starfield Bundles Hits eBay at $2,025, and Rising

One of the 500 AMD's limited-edition Starfield collectors bundles, including the company's Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, is now available on eBay. The price is high and growing, but since we are talking about a collectible item, this is something to be expected.

Only 500 of AMD's Starfield collectors bundles were available for grabs at QuakeCon two weeks ago, and needless to say, they were all bought and are extremely rare. Nonetheless, the seller, who calls themselves A Hipster's Paradise, is selling one of these bundles on eBay. The price at press time was $2,025, which is high but not extremely high given that it contains two high-performance pieces of hardware carrying an aggregated MSRP of around $1,500

Being the PC partner for Starfield, AMD offers the title with its Ryzen 7000-series processors and Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards. But the company also has something special for collectors: 500 Starfield bundles containing a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU and a Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics board — one of the best gaming CPUs and one of the best gaming graphics cards available today. Only 500 were made, and all proceeds from their sales went to Mental Drive, a nonprofit organization promoting inclusivity, diversity, and mental health awareness.

(Image credit: A Hipster's Paradise/Ebay)

The AMD Starfield collectors bundle comes in a black box that houses the CPU and the graphics card in a special packaging. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX come in uniquely designed containers that showcase the game's signature trio of hues —black, white, and orange — along with the Starfield logo displayed on the box's flank.

While the CPU looks like all regular processors, the graphics card AMD's reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX has a Starfield-themed white shroud with multi-colored stripes. It retains black cooling fins and fans and adds unique spacecraft lettering. The Radeon logo is red and white, and the card has dual white LED bands around the central fan, possibly offering RGB lighting. The cooling fins also now have blue, yellow, orange, and red stripes.