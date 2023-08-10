AMD Is Making 500 'Starfield' Themed 7800X3D CPUs and 7900 XTX GPUs for Collectors Only

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Bethesda's new space game Starfield, AMD has unveiled a new set of limited-edition Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs in celebratory boxes and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards featuring the game's white, blue, red, and yellow color theme. There will be 500 units of each built in total, including 7800X3Ds and 7900 XTXs, but sadly AMD is not planning on selling any of these units to its wider audience. Apparently, its plan is to aim these limited-edition products at collectors instead, with giveaways starting at Quakecon.

What's clear is that the two units are not for sale. It's in the fine print in AMD's announcement video, and can also be seen in AMD's dedicated Starfield page:

"Explore the galaxy with unparalleled freedom with a Limited-Edition AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX GPU and AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D CPU. Inspired by the first new universe from Bethesda in over 25 years, our custom shrouded GPU evokes the boundless creativity and unique style of Starfield™. With just 500 graphics cards and CPUs being produced, they’re bound to be the most sought-after collector’s items in the cosmos."

The limited edition Starfield Ryzen 7 7800X3D will come in a custom-painted Starfield-themed box, featuring the game's black, white, and orange color theme as well as the Starfield logo on the side of the box. AMD says the box is the only custom design of the unit, with the chip itself apparently not having any sort of Starfield branding on it.

(Image credit: AMD - YouTube)

Conversely, the Starfield limited edition RX 7900 XTX is a custom reference design, featuring a painted shroud. The new paint job replaces the standard black paint scheme with a white color theme, accented by blue, red, yellow, and orange stripes and indentations. The full list of changes includes a matte white finish for the shroud and backplate, with black-painted heatsink fins and fans (like the standard design). The Radeon logo has been painted in a red and white finish, and the right end of the shroud has been painted entirely red, with a circular logo stamped on the side as well. The entire card is also stamped in unique spaceship text and features two white LED strips surrounding the middle fan (which we suspect might be RGB enabled). The little red stripe painted on the heatsink fins of the original card has also been changed to incorporate blue, yellow orange, and red stripes.

Again, it's sad to see that AMD won't be selling any of these units to mainstream consumers, but it sounds like there will be chances to win them. Don't forget, AMD's Starfield Game Bundle is still available if you want to get the game for free with the purchase of a qualifying Ryzen CPU Radeon GPU or AMD-powered system.