'Starfield' System Requirements Demand an SSD and 125GB of Storage

System requirements have come out for Bethesda's highly anticipated "Starfield" AAA RPG video game, and its storage requirements are some of the most demanding we have seen to date, even surpassing STAR WARS "Jedi: Survivor" in some aspects. The storage requirements demand at least 125GB of free space and the addition of a solid-state drive at a very minimum.

The jump from spinning disk storage (HDDs) to SSDs as the minimum requirement is actually very rare, and is something we haven't seen from any major release in 2023 so far. Games such as Jedi: Survivor, Redfall, and Resident Evil 4, have not required SSD storage as the bare minimum, only recommending them for the most optimal experience.

This makes "Starfield's" requirements quite unique, and shows us that this game will probably be especially demanding on the memory side of computer hardware, particularly when it comes to streaming assets in and out of storage. Starfield is Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years and is one of the studio's most expansive games to date, featuring a whopping 1000 planets to explore. The game is a space-themed open-world RPG that will allow you to do almost anything you want, with various side quests and missions housed on different planets, cities, ships, and more.

The good news is that this SSD requirement shouldn't affect a lot of gamers, with the 125GB file size arguably being more demanding than the actual SSD requirement. Thanks to the continued development of solid-sate storage over the past decade, SSDs are generally far faster than hard drives, and the cost per gigabyte, while still generally higher than for hard drives, is generally much lower than it was even a year ago.

In fact, now could not be a better time for a storage upgrade if you need more space for "Starfield," as well future games which will likely have similar requirements. Some of the Best SSDs , like the 1TB Samsung 990 Pro, 1TB Crucial P3, and 1TB WD Black SN850X are well under $100 now, with decent 2TB options under $160 as well. Even some roomy 4TB options, like TeamGroup's MP34, have dipped below $200. As always, you can check our best SSD deals page to find a sweet price on a speedy solid-state storage upgrade.