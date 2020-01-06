Origin’s Big O Is a PC and Console in the Same Chassis

(Image credit: Origin PC)

Who said console gamers and PC gamers can’t play nice? Origin PC’s Big O, revealed here at CES 2020 today, combines the two in one chassis. Besides a high-end PC, the company will also jam in either a PlayStation 4 Pro or an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. It’s on sale today starting at $2,499 on Origin’s website.

This isn’t the first time Origin has shown one of these off, either as a concept or a sale piece, but it’s the first time Origin PC has released one since being bought by Corsair last year.

And that means some differences. Primarily, PC gamers may notice a modified Corsair Crystal Series 280X case, rather than one that Origin designed. The dual-chamber design houses the PC on one side and the console on the other.

Origin PC Big O Specs

PC CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9-9900K CPU PC GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti PC RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 @ 3,200 MHz PC Storage M.2 PCIe SSD options Power Supply 750W Console included PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One S All-Digital Other options Elgato 4K60 Pro Capture Card, optional SSD to replace console hard drive, RGB, Laser etching

Both the gaming PC and console portions are liquid cooled, which should result in near-silent operation.

On the PC side, it will go up to an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9-9900K, and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, though as with most of Origin’s boutique systems, it will be customizable.

The final price will depend on add-ons, including a built-in 4K60 Pro Capture Card from Elgato (another Corsair company), as well as aesthetic options like laser etching.

In theory, you could use the Big O to run both a console and a PC at the same time, as long as you have enough power going to each of them.