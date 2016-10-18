Origin PC's EVO15-S Is Thinner, Lighter, And VR Ready With Nvidia Pascal

Origin PC announced an update to its EVO15-S gaming laptop, boasting a thinner and lighter design in addition to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics.
The EVO15-S features an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and a 6GB version of the mobile GTX 1060. A 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD provides speedy performance for your primary applications, and a 2TB HDD gives you plenty of space for your music, pictures, and videos.
Origin PC’s new EVO15-S also sports a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 anti-glare IPS display and a multi-color backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting keys. The device features a USB 3.1 Type-C port in addition to three USB 3.0 ports and a USB 2.0 port, which gives you plenty of connectivity for a VR HMD. You can also connect additional displays using an HDMI 2.0 or mini DisplayPort interface.
Although Origin PC has made a name for itself offering customized PCs, the only modifications you can make to the base configuration is an upgraded OS (Windows 10 Pro) and a paint job. The components are static, so if you were hoping to squeeze some more storage or memory into the EVO15-S, you’re out of luck.
The Origin PC EVO15-S is available now from the company’s website, starting at $2,099.
|Product
|Origin PC EVO15-S
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|Memory
|16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-2400
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
|Display
|15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
|Storage
|- 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD- 2TB HDD
|Networking
|- Intel Dual-Band Wireless AC 8260- Killer E2400 Gigabit LAN
|Ports
|- USB 3.1 Type-C - USB 3.0 x3- USB 2.0- Headphone-Out- Mic-In- SD Card Reader
|Video Output
|- HDMI 2.0- Mini DisplayPort 1.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|9.8 x 15 x 0.69 inches
|Weight
|4 lbs.
|Starting MSRP
|$2,099
Made right they can have proper cooling.