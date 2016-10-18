Trending

Origin PC's EVO15-S Is Thinner, Lighter, And VR Ready With Nvidia Pascal

By Gaming 

Origin PC announced an update to its EVO15-S gaming laptop, boasting a thinner and lighter design in addition to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics.

The EVO15-S features an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and a 6GB version of the mobile GTX 1060. A 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD provides speedy performance for your primary applications, and a 2TB HDD gives you plenty of space for your music, pictures, and videos.

Origin PC’s new EVO15-S also sports a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 anti-glare IPS display and a multi-color backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting keys. The device features a USB 3.1 Type-C port in addition to three USB 3.0 ports and a USB 2.0 port, which gives you plenty of connectivity for a VR HMD. You can also connect additional displays using an HDMI 2.0 or mini DisplayPort interface.

Although Origin PC has made a name for itself offering customized PCs, the only modifications you can make to the base configuration is an upgraded OS (Windows 10 Pro) and a paint job. The components are static, so if you were hoping to squeeze some more storage or memory into the EVO15-S, you’re out of luck.

The Origin PC EVO15-S is available now from the company’s website, starting at $2,099.

ProductOrigin PC EVO15-S
ProcessorIntel Core i7-6700HQ
Memory16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-2400
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
Display15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
Storage- 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD- 2TB HDD
Networking- Intel Dual-Band Wireless AC 8260- Killer E2400 Gigabit LAN
Ports- USB 3.1 Type-C - USB 3.0 x3- USB 2.0- Headphone-Out- Mic-In- SD Card Reader
Video Output- HDMI 2.0- Mini DisplayPort 1.2
Dimensions (L x W x H)9.8 x 15 x 0.69 inches
Weight4 lbs.
Starting MSRP$2,099
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Clamyboy74 18 October 2016 18:57
    More than the aorus x3 v6, that has an 6820hk...
    Reply
  • Poozle 18 October 2016 20:50
    No Thunderbolt 3, Less than expected Battery life, Same price if not more than a razerblade 14 2016, bigger than a razerblade, No 3k or touchscreen display, and they want 2100$ for this? Come on... That is a rip off. The only benefits are more drive space and more ports.... Although TBH I am pissed that my blade doesn't have a Ethernet port.
    Reply
  • scarecrow2311 18 October 2016 22:08
    All these 'Thin Light' gaming laptops are going to have long term overheating damage issues when used as a primary gaming system ( been there , done that )
    Reply
  • lorfa 18 October 2016 22:08
    I'm always concerned about input lag on these, there's never much information about the displays on laptops other than the basic (size/res/ips or tft).
    Reply
  • Decends 19 October 2016 05:32
    Why a 2100 dollar laptop that only contains a 1060 when there is laptops with 1070's for less!
    Reply
  • MCMunroe 19 October 2016 20:54
    My HP OMEN 2014 has two large fans. I run it basically 24/7 doing x265 encoding as well as gaming. It runs well never back of max turbo clocks.
    Made right they can have proper cooling.
    Reply