Patriot Releases Viper Elite DDR4 Memory

Patriot announced the availability of its Viper Elite DDR4 memory kits, which are intended for use on the latest Intel 100 Series platforms.

The new DDR4 modules come in 8 GB (2 x 4 GB), 16 GB (2 x 8 GB), 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) and 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) kits. All of the models come with your choice of red, blue or grey aluminum heatsinks (with the exception of the 32 GB kit, which comes only in grey). These memory kits draw as low as 1.2V and up to 1.35V, and start at 2400 MHz and reach speeds up to 3200 MHz (grey heatsink only).

It's somewhat odd that grey heatshields seem to be the premium member of Patriot's new memory lineup, with 32 GB kits and high-speed DDR4-3200 available only with grey aluminum heatsinks. However, these offerings are a welcomed addition to the DDR4 market, with the availability of higher-density modules still scarce and few outlets able to keep these enthusiast-level memory kits in stock.

Patriot's Viper Elite memory kits are available now from online retailers such as Fry's Electronics, Newegg and Amazon. The kits start at $52.99 and cost as much as $499. DDR4 prices seem to be dropping, and Patriot's new RAM seems both affordable and powerful enough for even the discerning enthusiast.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. PC gaming, graphics hardware and VR devices are among his favorite topics to cover. He is a lifelong PC enthusiast, former IT administrator and a custom PC builder with a penchant for creating music, voice acting and all things geek.

Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.