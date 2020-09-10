Patriot's Viper 4 Blackout RAM Kits Hit DDR4-4400 for $129.99

Viper 4 Blackout (Image credit: Patriot)

Keeping with the times, Patriot has expanded its Viper 4 Blackout series with a trio of high-speed memory kits. The new dual-channel memory kits announced this week come in DDR4-4133, DDR4-4266 and DDR4-4400 flavors.

The new memory kits continue to leverage the sleek and RGB-less exterior that's emblematic of the Viper 4 Blackout series. The design will surely be make for some of the best RAM for performance enthusiasts that haven't bought into all this RGB business. The memory modules feature a black PCB with a matching aluminum heat spreader. Coming in at 42.6mm, the Viper 4 Blackout memory modules will easily fit under even the largest CPU air coolers.

Specs

Part Number Capacity Frequency Timings Voltage (V) Price PVB416G440C8K 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-4400 18-26-26-46 1.45 $129.99 PVB416G426C8K 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-4266 18-26-26-46 1.45 $124.99 PVB416G413C8K 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-4133 18-22-22-42 1.40 $119.99

Patriot currently sells the new Viper 4 Blackout memory kits with a density of 16GB. The DDR4-4400 and DDR4-4133 versions come with 18-26-26-46 CAS latency timings and require 1.45V to operate at the advertised speeds. The first retails for $129.99, while the latter carries a $124.99 price tag. The DDR4-4133 kit, on the other hand, comes with timings set to CL18-22-22-42 and only needs 1.4V. The memory kit sells for $119.99.

All Viper 4 Blackout memory kits are XMP 2.0-ready and should work without a hitch on both AMD and Intel platforms. Patriot backs them up with a limited lifetime warranty.