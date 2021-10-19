Building a Gaming PC Is Now Easier With NZXT's New BLD Kits

If shopping for PC components is too complicated for you, NZXT might have your back. NZXT is introducing BLD kits to its store that will include all the parts necessary to build your own PC. This gives users an easy way to get into the world of DIY PC building without the worry or hassle of shopping for individual components. The BLD kits start at $1,399.

NZXT designs each BLD kit to be as user-friendly as possible. Each kit will come with all the necessary tools, hardware, and documentation to build a PC. There's also the bonus of full customer support and a 2-year warranty on all the parts, which is very similar to buying a pre-built desktop.

Currently, there are only two BLD kits available on NZXT's store, the Starter Pro BLD kit and the Streaming Plus BLD Kit. The Starter can be had for $1,399, meanwhile, the Streaming kit goes for $1,599.

Contrary to its name, the Starter BLD kit gives you a very solid foundation for your first PC and is by no means an entry-level build. For this kit, NZXT chose a Core i5 10400F processor, and an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which are some of the best CPUs and best GPUs you can find for a mid-range build. You will also get one of NZXT's H510 cases, 16GB of 3200MHz memory, a B560 motherboard, 550W Bronze PSU, and an MSI dual-band Wi-Fi card.

The Streamer Plus BLD kit kicks things up a little bit, by going with a faster Ryzen 5 5600X (which has made our list as one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy right now), a Kraken M22 liquid cooler, B550 ATX motherboard, and a 650W Bronze PSU. The rest of the components stay the same as the starter kit, including the RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB 3200MHz RAM, and 1TB SSD. Strangely, there is no WiFi card listed in the spec sheet, but we assume the motherboard comes with built-in WiFi to make up for this.

NZXT says the Streamer Plus build is aimed at new content creators who want to start streaming for the first time.

If you are interested in buying a BLD kit right now, NZXT is offering a limited-time sale right now, that will give you 10% off on all BLD kits, as well as other NZXT BLD products if you live in the United States. The offer will end tomorrow, October 20th at 11:59 PM.