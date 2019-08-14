No Tools Required: PC Building Simulator Finally Graces Consoles

Credit: Irregular Corporation

PC Building Simulator's popularity always seemed a bit weird. People would spend a bunch of money on PC compnents, assemble their own gaming setup and then buy a game about building PCs? It sounds like an indie art film. But now the game has reached a brand new audience that can enjoy it without a hint of irony: PC Building Simulator launched yesterday on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Don't let the intro fool you--we're among the people who bought PC Building Simulator despite spending all day with a real PC. The game isn't just about fitting parts into the right places. There's an entire business management simulator here, too, for people who prefer having to manage virtual dollars to managing real ones. Others can simply enjoy putting (virtual) systems together without breaking the bank.

PC Building Simulator's journey to consoles might have another benefit, too, which is showing console gamers that assembling a PC can be fun. It can be hard for many enthusiasts to remember, but building a custom PC for the first time can actually be pretty daunting. What parts should you buy? Do you need a degree from ITT Tech to put everything together? What if something blows up in their faces?

PC Building Simulator: Console Edition

It doesn't matter how many times first-time builders are told it's like putting together a bunch of very expensive Lego bricks; experiencing something first-hand is the best way to disabuse people of their misconceptions. PC Building Simulator offers console gamers a way to try their hands at building their own systems without the extra anxiety of spending hundreds of dollars on components and peripherals.

PC Building Simulator publisher Irregular Corporation celebrated the game's launch on consoles with a giveaway. The grand prize winner will receive a "one of a kind" Nintendo Switch with the game pre-installed; 10 runners-up will receive PC Building Simulator on their platform of choice. The game is available for console via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop for $20 before discounts.