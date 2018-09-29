PC Building Tips for Beginners

Building your own PC is a thrilling way to get a deeper understanding of how computers work. Not only is it an economical approach to getting a desktop custom-made for your exact needs and wants, but it allows you to get your hands dirty (figuratively, of course) and take true ownership of something you’ll use every day. You’ll finish the project with a sense of pride and a loyal connection to your creation.

Joining the build community seems like great idea...until you realize how intimidating it can be. You’ve learned about all the necessary components and peripherals and are ready to invest time and money. But then you’re hit with a wave of uncertainty. How hard is this going to be? Will you really end up with a functioning PC in the end?

Approaching your first PC build with a calm, optimistic and eager mindset will help things go smoothly. If you’re not sure on the process for building a PC, check out our how-to guide with step-by-step instructions. To help, we’ve also created this list of beginner’s tips.

1. Before you do anything, determine the purpose of your build.

What’s the reason you’re making this PC? Is it because you want the ultimate gaming machine? Are you looking for something that can handle your creative work, or just want a build that can manage common web browsing? Or do you want a machine that’s as flashy as a nightclub? Maybe it’s a combination of these. In any case, your motivations will influence your decisions when shopping for components.

2. Pick a side: Intel or AMD.

Do your research on which CPU has the power and specs you need for your dream build. The CPU will be the core of your PC, so your selection is a very important decision. But it’s not the only component in your computer, so don’t blow your entire budget on it.

In short, you can’t wrong with either brand, but which model you choose will determine what kind of motherboard you can get. For help selecting a CPU, make sure to check out our CPU buying guide and our best picks for gaming and performance. Our CPU Hierarchy ranks all current chips from fastest to slowest. The video below also features some quick tips for CPU shopping.

3. Consider a CPU with built-in thermal paste.

Using thermal paste can be a messy ordeal, especially for first-time builders. It also adds an extra step to the process. If you'd like to simplify things, opt for a CPU with built-in thermal paste.

4. Make sure all the components you buy are compatible with one another…and your budget.

Components come in many different flavors from various vendors, and not all of them play well together. For example, you will hit a roadblock if you find out your motherboard doesn’t have the right type of socket for your CPU or an M.2 slot for your speedy SSD.

Make sure you’re building a PC symphony comprised of components that perform together harmoniously, not a discordant, mismatched group of parts that literally won’t play a thing. Again, there are resources to help guide you to the right choices, including our motherboard, SSD and PSU buying guides.

If you have a limited budget and splurge most of that on a high-grade CPU or graphics card, for instance, you’re going to be SOL when it’s time to get a motherboard or key additions, like an SSD. Don’t forget to check out our best picks, from budget to premium, for each component for some solid recommendations: