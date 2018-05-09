Best GPUs for Crypto Mining

-
AMD Radeon RX 580
-
- Shaders
- 2304
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1257 & 1340 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Data Rate
- 8 Gb/s
-
- Total Board Power
- 185W
-
-
AMD Radeon RX 570
-
- Shaders
- 2048
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1168 & 1244 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 4GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Data Rate
- 7 Gb/s
-
- Total Board Power
- 150W
-
-
GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
-
- Shaders
- 1280
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1506 & 1708 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 6GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Data Rate
- 8 Gb/s
-
- Total Board Power
- 120W
-
-
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition
-
- Shaders
- 1920
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1506 & 1708 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Data Rate
- 8 Gb/s
-
- Total Board Power
- 150W
-
-
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
-
- Shaders
- 3584
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1156 & 1471 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB HBM2
-
- Memory Data Rate
- 1.6 Gb/s
-
- Total Board Power
- 210W
-
Whether you're building a single cryptocurrency mining rig or an entire farm of them, the graphics card is the most important component for determining performance. Though mining is not a 3D workload, GPUs do most of the heavy lifting. A fast graphics card can help you mine more currency, more quickly but if it drinks juice through a firehose, you'll be sending all your earnings to the electric company.
In order to turn a tidy profit from your mining business, you need to buy a graphics card that is both powerful and power efficient. To help you choose, we tested over a dozen different cards, running them through a bevy of performance tests while measuring how much electricity they use and heat they generate. These are our five favorites.
AMD Radeon RX 580
AMD’s Radeon RX 580 gives gamers smooth 1080p performance and cryptocurrency miners respectably high hash rates. Unfortunately, high demand from both types of customers means that these cards are no longer available at their launch prices.
AMD’s Radeon RX 580 is a popular choice with cryptocurrency miners for its excellent stock performance and (relatively) affordable price. Maximize the card’s efficiency by overclocking its GDDR5 memory, dialing down its core voltage, and pulling back on the Power Limit setting in a tuning utility like MSI Afterburner.
AMD Radeon RX 570
Radeon RX 570 offers nearly the same performance per watt and better performance per dollar than the RX 580, making it one of the most attractive options available. It just doesn't game as well as the high-end model.
The Radeon RX 570 launched at a $170 price point, about $60 less expensive than the Radeon RX 580. Out of the box, however, it offers about 90% of the 580’s Ethereum hash rate. In fact, an optimized Radeon RX 570 is even faster than a stock 580 (with lower power consumption, too). Although it sells at a massive premium compared to AMD’s original MSRP, the Radeon RX 570 is still a top choice for cryptocurrency miners.
in
Best GPUs for Crypto Mining
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB isn’t the fastest mining card you can buy, but it's one of the most power efficient.
Nvidia’s Pascal architecture shines in comparisons of efficiency, and its mainstream GeForce GTX 1060 6GB stands out in particular. Although it isn’t as fast as AMD’s mid-range Radeons in stock form, our data shows the GeForce using a fraction of the competition’s power, leading to a big advantage in performance per watt measurements right out of the box. Just be sure to buy the 6GB version. Lower-end 3GB cards won’t be useful for mining Ethereum much longer.
The GeForce GTX 1070 is a great mining card, thanks to its manageable power consumption, excellent hash rate, and receptiveness to optimization. And because the thermal solution exhausts waste heat, three or four can live on an evenly-spaced motherboard, without negatively influencing each other.
Short of the uber-expensive GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Titan Xp, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 is the fastest mining card in its desktop portfolio (the 1070 Ti is comparable, but more expensive). A 150-watt board power rating sounds high, particularly since it requires a power supply with an extra eight-pin PCIe connector. However, exceptional performance and efficiency offset this, yielding the best performance per watt available from an Nvidia card.
Radeon RX Vega 56 offers top-of-the-line performance, but it’s hot, loud, power-hungry, and extremely expensive. But if you’re cramming the highest hash rates possible into a single chassis and have the power supply to support a few of these, they’re absolute beasts.
The absolute best mining performance from a desktop graphics card comes from AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64, due in part to their 8GB of HBM2 memory on a 2048-bit bus. But those two cards are also the most egregious consumers of power (though optimizing their voltages, clock rates, and temperature limits help immensely). While it’s tempting to favor the flagship for its brute force, an optimized Radeon RX Vega 56 actually serves up superior performance per watt, and at a lower price.
As a gamer, I do not like that.
On the other hand, it's their business to speak about hardware in every area, not just games.
As sad as it makes us, that's just Tom's doing their job. We shouldn't pick on them, we should pick on miners and maybe manufacturers (who don't make specialized hardware and let gaming cards take the price hit).
I've never been able to justify spending too much on the GPU for my personal rig. I only play an hour or so a week and mostly older RTS games.
I've been able to upgrade my GPU for free several times just by mining crypto overnight. I went from a R9 290x to a RX580 4GB to dual 580 8GB for free. I purchased the 290X used for $213 before the mining craze really took off so I basically got my 580s for $111.5 each and I'll be upgrading to a pair of Vega 64s before the end of the year.
Buy an "overpriced" GPU mine with it overnight and it will eventually pay for itself. Or just complain about how unfair it is, your choice.
Not everyone is in your situation, though. To say "I only play 1 hour of RTS so I don't need a fancy GPU" is your personal perspective. "Mine overnight, things will pay for itself" - seriously doubt your claims here.
Newegg has 4 GB RX 570 from $240 (after MIR), 8 GB RX 580 from $330, and Vega 56 from $575 (after MIR).
Radeon RX 580 had its core voltage pulled back 200mV, its power limit pulled back -15%, its core clock set at 1101 MHz, memory at 2250 MHz.
Vega 64 had its core voltage dialed by -200mV, power limit pulled back -25%, core clock set at 852 MHz, and memory at 1150 MHz.
These are coming next!