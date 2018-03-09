Best Power Supply Units For CryptoCurrency Mining At Home

Caution

We advise against constantly operating your PSU at maximum capacity, especially under high ambient temperatures. Besides lower efficiency, the unit will also suffer a dramatically reduced lifetime.

Without a doubt, the component that takes the most stress in a cryptocurrency mining rig is its power supply. Of course, when you choose to install multiple GPUs for mining, you have to complement them with a powerful PSU or use more than one power supply to deal with the load. Given lots of demand right now, you might find the highest-capacity models out of stock. While it might be tempting to use a lower-capacity PSU pushed closer to its limit, that can lead to catastrophic results, especially since mining rigs often operate unattended. It goes without saying that mining requires a high-quality and ultra-reliable power source. Capacity and PCIe connector count shouldn't be the only factors that influence your purchasing decision. So, to help you pick the best PSU for your mining rig, we're digging deep into our comprehensive database of benchmark results to identify the top models.

A mining PC's PSU needs to have some specific features and specifications if it's to survive the job you're giving it. We're going to use the requirements set forth by Cybenetics in its Mining-Ready PSU project as a foundation for our project.

We define home miners as folks dabbling in cryptocurrency mining on the side. They don't want to spend a fortune building dedicated mining machines. Instead, they're looking for something that'll yield some profit and won't cost much. The home miner's rigs are running somewhere inside the house, subjected to reasonable ambient temperatures. Still, noise can't be allowed to get out of control.

Below you'll find our selections for the best PSUs for cryptocurrency mining, a list of our requirements and recommendations, details on the selected PSUs, and some benchmark numbers based on critical criteria. This page is for those mining at home; the following page is for professional mining.



Best PSUs For CryptoCurrency Mining At Home

3/9/2018 Update: The Enermax MaxTytan 1250W and EVGA 1600 T2 PSUs have been added.

2/6/2018 Update: We made some changes to the requirements and the recommendations. Corsair AX1600i and Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum PSUs have been added.

These are the requirements and recommendations we're defining for home-based cryptocurrency mining PSUs:

Requirements

1kW or higher capacity.

115V: ETA-A- (85-88%) efficiency or higher.

230V: ETA-A- 230V (87-90%) efficiency or higher.

80 PLUS Gold efficiency or higher.

If the PSU is certified by Cybenetics, it must have a LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A]) noise rating, at least. If it isn’t certified by Cybenetics, we will accept all entries that satisfy the other requirements on one condition: if the PSU is certified by Cybenetics in the future and doesn’t achieve a LAMBDA-B or better rating, it will be immediately removed from the list.

Lower than 50mV ripple at +12V under full load at increased operating temperatures (>40°C).

Quality fan (FDB or similar; ideally it should use ball or magnetic bearings).

At least six 6+2 pin PCIe connectors on PSUs with up to 1.1kW capacity. For PSUs with over 1.1 kW capacity the number of minimum 6+2 pin PCIe connectors is eight and for PSUs with over 1.45 kW capacity the minimum is ten 6+2 pin PCIe connectors.



At least four 4-pin Molex connectors on two at least cables, in 1 kW and stronger PSUs, and six 4-pin Molex connectors in three or more cables for 1.45 kW and higher wattage PSUs. In case the PSU has more 6+2 pin PCIe connectors than the required, we are covered with four 4-pin Molex connectors regardless capacity.

All peripheral cables should use 18AWG wires minimum.

For 1.4kW and stronger PSUs, a C19 coupler is required. An AC power cord with 14AWG wires should be used. For lower-capacity PSUs, an AC power cord with at least 16AWG wires is required.

Support the essential protection features (SCP, OPP), including over-temperature protection.

Over 17ms hold-up time and an accurate power-good signal, which has to be at least 16ms. The power-good signal has to have at least a 1ms delay, dropping at least 1ms before the rails go out of spec.

Complete EMI filtering stage (minimum components: 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, two CM chokes, an MOV), along with inrush current protection (an NTC thermistor is required, which ideally should be supported by a bypass relay).

Impeccable build quality, including quality MOSFETs and high-quality bulk/filtering capacitors (105°C rating and a majority of filtering caps on the secondary side must have >4000h lifetime). The use of polymer caps on the secondary side is preferred.

Recommendations

Two EPS connectors Dedicated PCIe cables are preferred, along with 16-gauge wires. The peripheral connectors should have 15cm distance between them. Ideally, every PSU with 1kW or more capacity should use a 14-gauge power cord along with a C19 coupler. One year minimum warranty for 24/7 operation under full load at 30-35°C

In total, we have 15 requirements and five recommendations for PSUs used in home-based cryptocurrency mining PCs. The most important are the efficiency and build quality factors, along with capacity. Inside of a home, where this type of mining rig will operate, climate control maintains comfortable temperatures, so in most cases we accept FDB fans and their derivatives. These don't have reliability issues below 35°C ambient. The fan does have to use a true FDB or high-quality rifle bearing, and not just a plain sleeve bearing. Those are the cheapest and most unreliable solutions for PSUs running 24/7.

Another recommendation is to use your PSU with 230V input whenever possible. Besides 1-2%-higher efficiency, this also reduces the amperage passing through the AC power cord by half. As a result, the cord endures much less stress. If you live in a region with 115V mains and can afford the installation of 230V sockets in your home, definitely use them for your mining ventures.

Price

Full power at 47 °C

Build quality

Efficient

Load regulation

Fully modular

Silent operation

Low ripple

Long hold-up time

10 year warranty

Efficiency at light loads

Aggressive fan profile

Mix of Taiwanese and Japanese capacitors

Limited availability

Full power at 47 °C

Efficient

Build quality

Ripple suppression

Load regulation

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

Silent

Quality caps

Fully modular

12x PCIe connectors

Loop Bearing fan

Complete protection features set

Warranty

Price

3.3V performance

OCP at 5VSB is set sky-high

Low PF

5VSB efficiency

Dimensions

Full power at 49°C

Powerful

Highly Efficient

Ripple Suppression

Load regulation

Silent Operation

Digital control and monitor

Amount of connectors

Fully modular

Long cables

Japanese electrolytic caps

Hold-up time

Warranty

Large dimensions

Small distance between Peripheral connectors

Accuracy of Corsair Link's readings

Full power at 48°C

Powerful

Efficient

Ripple suppression

Load regulation

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

Inrush current

Silent

Quality caps

Fully modular

Amount of connectors

Quality fan

Corsair Link app

Magnetic side covers

Warranty

Expensive

Small distance between peripheral connectors

EMI with AVG detector

Full power at 46°C

Efficient

Ripple suppression

Full protection features set

Load regulation

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

Build quality

Silent

Inrush current

Fully modular

2x EPS & 8x PCIe connectors

FDB fan

Semi-passive mode

Ability to switch to multi +12V rail mode

10-year warranty

OCP at 5VSB

Bulky ATX, EPS and PCIe cables

Full power at 48°C

Powerfull

Efficient

Silent

Ripple suppression

Transient response

Load regulation

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

Build quality

Inrush current

Fully modular

8x PCIe connectors (on dedicated cables)

Twister Bearing fan

Indy-sleeved cables

Coolergenie fan controller

Expensive

OCP on the minor rails and 5VSB

Position of the wattage meter's display

You can plug an EPS cable to a PCIe socket and vice-versa and these connectors aren't electrically compatible!

EMI (AVG detector)

Full power at 47°C

Efficient

Ripple suppression

Load regulation

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

EMI

Semi-passive operation

Fully modular

Amount of cables and connectors

Double-ball bearing fan

Quality power cord

ATX-bridging plug

Warranty

Expensive

Limited availability

Inrush current

Very high OPP and OCP on the minor rails

3.3V performance in Advanced Transient Response tests

Heavy PCB oxidation on our sample

Short distance between peripheral connectors

Dimensions

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3

Full power at 49 °C

Efficient

Ripple suppression

Load regulation

Transient response at +12V

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

Fully modular

8x PCIe & 2x EPS connectors

HDB fan

Japanese caps

Semi-passive mode

Dimensions

Build quality

Inrush current with 230V

OTP is set high

5VSB efficiency

Vampire power

Noisy

In-cable caps

Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra

Full power at 47°C

Efficient

Ripple suppression

Load regulation

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

Transient response

Silent (for a 1kW PSU)

Build quality

EMI

Fully modular

2x EPS & 8x PCIe connectors

2x SATA connectors supporting SATA 3.3 spec HDDs

FDB Fan

Selectable semi-passive mode

Warranty

Looks

Distance between peripheral connectors

OCP at 5VSB

Full power at 46 °C

Efficient

Silent

Load regulation

Low ripple at +12V

8x PCIe & 2x EPS

Quality caps

Hold-up time

Fully modular

Low inrush current

Semi-passive operation

Warranty

Ripple and performance in Advanced Transient Response tests at 3.3V

Noisy if pushed hard

Small distance between 4-pin Molex connectors

Weak 5VSB rail

Full power at 50°C

Efficient

Ripple suppression

Load regulation

Silent operation

Quality caps

Fully modular

Hold-up time

Digital control

Control/Monitor software

RGB Fan

Individually sleeved cables

Warranty

Tough competition at this price range

OCP at 5VSB is set too high

You can plug an EPS cable to a PCIe socket and vice-versa and these connectors aren't electrically compatible!

Not all cables are individually sleeved

PSUs That Didn't Make It (And Why)

The PSUs from the database that failed to satisfy the requirements set forth for cryptocurrency mining at home are listed below.

Their problem with the majority of failed PSUs has to do with the power-good signals that we measured, which are either lower than the ATX spec recommends or inaccurate (or both). Even in PSUs used for normal tasks, an inaccurate signal can prove fatal. So imagine what happens to your pricey graphics cards if the rails go out of spec and the PSU pretends everything is still good, rather than telling your motherboard to shut down immediately. Very low voltage levels will push the graphics card's and motherboard's DC-DC converters to their limits, potentially frying components. It's a shame to see such high-end PSUs reporting fake power-good signals. Although they satisfy the rest of our requirements, we strongly advise against them.

With a longer hold-up time and an accurate power-good signal, the 1.5kW Toughpower would be ideal for a home mining system since it offers lots of capacity and 10 PCIe connectors on dedicated cables. If Thermaltake listens to our recommendations and fixes this unit, we will surely add it to our list. Cooler Master's MasterWatt doesn't fall short by much. Should the company rectify its shortcomings, it'll only have to tune its power-good signal accordingly. The Enermax Platimax D.F 1200W is only a hair away from the power-ok signal's requirement, however it only has six PCIe connectors which are too few for a PSU of such high capacity.

Disclaimer: Aris Mpitziopoulos is Tom's Hardware's PSU reviewer. He is also the Chief Testing Engineer of Cybenetics, and developed the Cybenetics certification methodologies apart from his role on Tom's Hardware. Neither Tom's Hardware nor its parent company, Purch Media, are financially involved with Cybenetics. Aris does not perform the actual certifications for Cybenetics.