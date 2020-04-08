PC Vendor Maingear to Manufacture Low-Cost Ventilators

M aingear is joining Razer in retooling factory space to produce medical equipment for hospitals, with the announcement of the Maingear LIV ventilator. Known primarily for premium custom PC builds and the occasional mousepad or gaming chair, the New Jersey based company is now looking to leverage its stock of parts to help hospitals- first for its 20-minute-away New York neighbors, and eventually internationally.

Late last week, we published an interview with Mainger where representatives told us that they overforecasted a number of parts in anticipation of the coronavirus situation, which left them with a surplus that’s now available to PC customers. Now, it seems like Maingear might be making those parts available to hospitals, by combining existing components with custom gear to affordably and quickly make the Maingear LIV.

Using a touch screen interface and seemingly housed inside a repainted Silverstone PC case, the Maingear LIV will include redundant power supplies, have a quick 1.5 second activation time, feature alarms that activate in emergency situations like low lung pressure and notably, “can be produced at scale for approximately a quarter of the price of traditional ventilators.” It will also come with dedicated software, which includes preset standard values for untrained operators and more fine control options for expert caretakers.



Maingear has never produced medical equipment before, but claims that it is “quickly re-tooling much of its production space for mass assembly of the Maingear LIV.” We don’t know yet how this will affect its more traditional products, but we’ve reached out to Maingear with questions, and will update this story as more information becomes available.