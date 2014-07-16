Trending

Phanteks Introduces its Sand-Blasted Entoo Luxe Enclosure

By Cases 

Phanteks' Enthoo Luxe is the company's third case.

Phanteks is a newcomer to the enclosure market, but that hasn’t stopped it from making some rather impressive cases. The company just announced its third enclosure: the Enthoo Luxe.

This enclosure takes a number of design cues from the company's existing cases, and makes this one a slightly more luxurious case. It is a full ATX enclosure capable of housing Extended-ATX motherboards, up to six 3.5" drives, two 2.5” drives, graphics cards up to 347 mm with the hard drive cages installed, and CPU coolers up to 193 mm tall. The front of the case looks like it can house four 5.25" optical drives, but it will actually only house three. The top bay features a flap, behind which you will find the front I/O connectivity.

The case is made with a steel chassis, along with aluminum faceplates. The main design aspect that sets this case apart in Phanteks' lineup is the sand-blasted front and top panel. This finish results in a rough matte texture. The side panel is built using two windows made of acrylic. The case also has built in LEDs.

Airflow in the case is provided by one 200 mm intake fan, one 140 mm top exhaust fan, and one 140 mm rear exhaust fan. These are only the included fans; the case has room for a lot more, including up to four water cooling radiators.

So, we’ve got a luxury PC enclosure with a lot of room for expansion. As such, the case measures 235 by 560 by 550 mm, and weighs a hefty 13.9 kg, empty.

Pricing is set at $149 for the black version, while the white version will set you back $10 more. Both come with a five-year warranty, and will be available sometime in August.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 16 July 2014 23:28
    I recently purchased the Enthoo pro Full Tower Case and love it! Good looks, lots of room, and the build quality is superb. The cable management system in this case is the best I've seen. It's now very easy to get your cables all nice and tidy! There's a lot of great features of this case. All for a $100.

    For those of you looking for a case, I highly recommend the Enthoo Pro. There is a white version now available.
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 17 July 2014 03:43
    They make some great cases. I have the pro and could not be more satisfied, especially for the price.
    Reply
  • aznguy0028 17 July 2014 09:26
    Yea, hardwarecanucks have a great video review of this case on youtube if anyone is curious. I'm personally waiting for a Phanteks mini-itx case! I'm just glad they are bringing some very serious competition with a great price point to boot. Other companies have really been slacking with their case designs as of late.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 17 July 2014 16:21
    Luxury? Make it leather and wood.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 17 July 2014 17:12
    Dimitri's reviews are very good but the epitome of case reviews with respect to Phanteks products comes from Bill Owen and Jesse Lamba. These 35 and 40 minute reviews go into detail that is not otherwise available.

    Enthoo Pro - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guBAl6g8BlY
    Enthoo Primo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIpoC65bpX4

    With previous releases, there were some significant variations between the units when announced at the show and ultimate release 6 months later. The front panel texture for one appears to be different. as compared with Dimtri's CES review back in January. I'm anxious to see a "post" release review if substance.

    It should also be noted that Phanteks has now released all the accessories such as SSD Mounts, Fan Control PCB and fans are now available with white, red and blue LEDs.

    The Luxe completes the sweep ..... with it in the $150 price range, I really don't see any competition in the $100, $150 and $225 price categories.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 21 July 2014 05:01
    Wish this was available when I switched to my 300r.
    50 extra bucks for better cable routing, tinted side windows, and built in lighting would have complimented my build nicely.
    Reply