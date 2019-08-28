Phanteks Announces Glacier Aorus Xtreme Kit and Two New CPU Blocks

Phanteks has announced the new Glacier Aorus Xtreme kit designed to cool the VRM and CPU for the impressive Gigabyte C621 Aorus Xtreme motherboard and the LGA 3647 Narrow Socket P processors. In addition to the kit for the board, Phanteks also announced new blocks in the Glacier C360I and C360A for Intel and AMD processors. Both the kit and new blocks are made from CNC-cut 100% pure copper with a full cover acrylic design that includes integrated digital RGB lighting in each.

Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Kit

The Glacier Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme kit (product code PH-GBAXTKT) is designed to cool the ridiculously expensive, and awesome, Gigabyte C621 Aorus Extreme motherboard. If that massive heatsink covering the 32-phase motherboard isn't sufficient, this kit will provide the base for cooler and quieter operations on both the VRM and socket 3647 CPU. The thick copper base of the blocks brings a higher level of heat transfer and capacity according to the company. The base includes microchannels and low flow resistance to keep things cool and the water easily flowing.

The CPU block that comes in the kit is the Glacier C3647i Narrow Socket CPU block. Like the VRM cooler, it is also made of 100% CNC machined copper with a nickel plating, an acrylic top and integrated RGB lighting. The C3647i is designed specifically to cover the Intel Cascade Lake-SP Xeon Workstation family which includes the Xeon W-3275 among many other SKUs.

The nickel plated blocks include an acrylic top along with integrated RGB lighting that is compatible with Phanteks D-RGB equipped cases and the Gigabyte motherboard. Sealing the base and the top is a Viton O-Ring which the company says is used in the automotive and aerospace industries and brings improved durability. This includes resistance to wear and tear of installation and over-tightening as well as extreme temperatures and aggressive fluids. Phanteks says the O-ring will keep its sealing performance for a long period of time (the warranty is two years).

Glacier C360I / C360A CPU Blocks

In addition to the Gigabyte kit above, Phanteks has also released two new CPU blocks. The C360I is said to be compatible with Intel socket 2011-v3 and 115x sockets while the C360A will fit socket AM4 based motherboards. Like the Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Kit, these blocks are also made from 100% copper and CNC machined to their specifications. Outside of the integrated RGB LEDs, the blocks have a choice of a grey or black accent piece next to the in/out ports (both colors included).

The Glacier Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Kit will cost $369.99 (a pittance compared to the board it's made for). The Glacier C360I and C360A blocks will cost $79.99. Both the new kit and blocks will be available at the end of August according to Phanteks.