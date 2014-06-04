Phanteks Shows Slim Coolers At Computex 2014

Responding to the shrinking space between the components of some recent motherboards, Phanteks' newly-designed PH-TC14S uses two slim radiators to provide fit CPU cooling behind DIMM slots. A fan can be placed between those radiators for uncompromised CPU cooling.

Next to it in the photo above, the PH-TC14LS offers similar space savings to owners of low-profile chassis. Booth coolers feature anodized-aluminum fins on nickel-plated copper heat sinks and bases, and both use the firm's two-layer bracket set.

Also on display, several new fan models are said to offer similar airflow compared to previous models, at reduced noise. Seven re-contoured blades replace the firm's previous nine. All parts are slated for August distribution.

