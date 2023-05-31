Phanteks' Revolt PSU Revolts Against Cables, Doesn't Come With Them

Even if you buy one of the best power supplies, you may not like the cables that come in the box. To deal with the problem, you can either buy extension cables or look for custom cables that work with your particular make and model of PSU.

But if you're going to hate the pack-in cables anyway, why not just buy them separately? That's the philosophy behind the new Phanteks revolt line of power supplies that the company has introduced at Computex 2023.

Available in capacities ranging from 1,000 to 1,600 watts, the Revolts are based on Seasonic's Vertex platform and meet all ATX 3.0 specifications. But to get the cables, you'll need to buy them from Cablemod, a company that specializes in custom power supply cabling.

Cablemod has a custom configurator that lets you choose exactly which cables you want, their color and their style. The company will also be selling bundles targeted at the Revolt line.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

However, it's important to note that Cablemod isn't exactly cheap. When we priced out four cables -- a 24-pin ATX, 8-pin EPS, dual-SATA and 8 pin PCIe -- using the configurator, the cost was $99 and you probably need more cables than that.

Phanteks says that, for people who can't or don't want to buy from Cablemod, it will sell two cable kits: a PCIe Gen 5 kit for $79 and a complete kit for $179. That's without the PSU.

The power supplies themselves will carry MSRPs of $199, $249 and $399 for the 1,000, 1,200 and 1,600 watt units respectively. The 1,000 and 1,200 watt units will come in black or white while the 1,600 watt one will only be available in black. All three will be available in August.

When you do the math, the Revolt seems pretty expensive. You can get an ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compliant 1,000-watt power supply for less than $200 today from reputable companies like Corsair and MSI and those come with all the cables in the box.

For the entry-level Revolt, you'll likely be spending over $300 to get there (we don't know exactly how much Cablemod will charge for its cheapest kit). But you will get the cables you want.