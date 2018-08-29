A PSU That Can Power Two Systems At Once: Meet Phanteks RevoltX

Phanteks waited quite a while to enter the PSU market, but the time has finally arrived. Using a high-end Seasonic platform with lots of modifications, the RevoltX line consists of two members with 1kW and 1.2kW capacities. The extraordinary feature shared by both these PSUs is the ability to power two systems simultaneously, thanks to a specially designed platform that allows for two 24-pin ATX connectors, along with an increased number of EPS cables/connectors.
Surely not all users need a PSU able to power two systems at once since that would require a special chassis. However, if you plan to get the Phanteks Evolv X chassis, then you can have a dual-system setup able to cope with demanding tasks.
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Seasonic
|Max DC Output
|1200W
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Platinum
|Noise
|TBA
|Modular
|✓ (Fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating Temperature
|0 - 50°C
|Over Voltage Protection
|✓
|Under Voltage Protection
|✓
|Over Power Protection
|✓
|Over Current (+12V) Protection
|✓
|Over Temperature Protection
|✓
|Short Circuit Protection
|✓
|Surge Protection
|✓
|Inrush Current Protection
|✓
|Fan Failure Protection
|✗
|No Load Operation
|✓
|Cooling
|135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z)
|Semi-Passive Operation
|✓ (selectable)
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|152 x 88 x 172mm
|Weight
|4.35lb (2kg)
|Form Factor
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|12 Years
|Price (excluding VAT)
|$249.99 ($229.99 for the RevoltX 1000W model)
1200W Model
At the moment, we only have detailed information on the 1200W model. From a quick look at its specifications you can easily figure that it belongs to the high-end category. With a $250 price tag, the 1.2kW is highly competitive, especially if we take into account the double-system support.
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (700mm)
|1
|1
|18-22AWG
|Yes
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|18-22AWG
|Yes
|4+4 pin EPS12V (800mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|Yes
|4+4 pin EPS12V (660mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|Yes
|8-pin EPS12V (660mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (+150mm)
|1
|1
|16-18AWG
|Yes
|6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm)
|4
|8
|18AWG
|Yes
|SATA (450mm+115mm+115mm+115mm)
|4
|16
|18AWG
|No
|4-pin Molex (450mm+115mm+115mm)
|1
|3
|18AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|18AWG
|-
The 1200W model features two 24-pin connectors and a load of EPS connectors. The number of SATA connectors is impressive as well, while with eight PCIe, it can support two strong systems. However, we would like to see 16AWG gauges in cables that handle large currents and a longer distance between the peripheral connectors.
The new RevoltX units are expected to hit the market in September.
Not Just streaming boxes, rather dedicated storage servers, DIY firewalls and stuff lke that.
It's also capable of using 2 power supplies. With 1 power supply you would have to run really long wire extensions which would cause some extra voltage drop and hurt efficiency was well. I'd rather just use a 2nd power supply for better redundancy. If 1 system goes down due to power supply, you still have the other system.
Redundancy is moot. The 2x psus are separate, not parallel. If both systems go down, it's almost guaranteed a psu issue, if 1 system goes down, it's not. Separates just lead to the regular search of finding exactly what the issue is. You'd not use 2x pico's in a pc, one for cpu, one for gpu, when using just the 1 will do both jobs.
Bring on the case mods!
Think about what you have plugged in at a standard computer station, 2-3 monitors, speakers, USB chargers, a desk lamp, etc. that adds up real quick.
Yes, pc's powered by 1000w+ psus should be on their own circuit anyways, especially if given to high loads.