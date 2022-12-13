Pickup AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D For Only $299: Real Deals

AMD's mighty AM4 gaming CPU — the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is now only $299 on eBay (opens in new tab) via Antonline's store. If you're on the AM4 platform and want the best CPU for gaming, then the 5800X3D is thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache that helps to boost performance in games. This is the cheapest price for the 5800X3D currently, but make sure to use the promo code JOLLY15 if you decide to make a purchase.

The INNOCN 40C1R from Amazon for $399 (opens in new tab) is a great choice if you are looking to upgrade your display — that is if you have the room on your desk, or a monitor arm strong enough to hold this behemoth. With a 40-inch ultrawide QHD panel and 144Hz refresh rate, this large monitor will be able to provide buttery smooth frames for your gaming, or just give you a large amount of screen space for any work-related tasks.

If you chew through a lot of large files or data and want something beefy to back up your work, then consider the WD Easystore 14TB External HDD is now available for $199 from Best Buy (opens in new tab). It can store a massive 14TB of data via its USB 3.0 connection and is very portable.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $300 at eBay (opens in new tab) (was $364)

This is the best price ever on the best current CPU for gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming.

(opens in new tab) INNOCN-40C1R 40-inch Ultrawide QHD Monitor: was $599, now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab a massive ultrawide screen with a WQHD 3440 x 1440p resolution that supports a 144Hz refresh rate on a Display Port connection. With its 21:9 ratio, you can expand your view - especially in supported games.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 14TB External HDD: was $294, now $199 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)

Plenty of space for backing up your computer data with 14TB of space on this USB 3.0 external HDD from Western Digital. Use this as a backup or use this external enclosure to transport your data.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K Monitor: was $329, now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dell S2721QS is a 27-inch monitor with a 4K UHD resolution on its 60Hz IPS panel. Featuring AMD FreeSync and connectivity through 2xHDMI and 1xDisplayPort.

(opens in new tab) Razer Next Level Gaming Bundle: was $50, now $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great little gaming bundle pack of some of Razers cheaper peripherals. The pack includes the Kraken X Lite wired headset, DeathAdder Essential wired mouse, and the Gigantus V2 medium mouse mat.

