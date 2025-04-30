Save $500 on this Nvidia RTX 5090 edition Alienware Area-51 gaming PC

published

One way to get your hands on an RTX 5090, although certainly not the cheapest way.

(Image credit: Future)

It's now becoming slightly easier to buy a new Nvidia 50-series graphics card as more stock trickles into retailers, but the prices of the new GPUs are still astronomically higher than the original advertised MSRP, especially the AIB OC models. However, the top-tier Halo 5090 still seems to be elusive except for in prebuilt systems, where large PC builders have better access to the supply. Dell's Alienware gaming PC lineup has undergone a massive overhaul lately, particularly with its Area-51 range of computers, featuring changes to the case design and proprietary features of the build components.

This huge deal is available at Dell.com, where the Alienware Area-51 (RTX 5090) gaming PC is listed for $4,999, a markdown of $500 on the list price of $5,499. This is a powerful gaming PC with uncompromising components, including the world's best graphics card, which will enable you to play the latest game titles at maximum settings with ease.

Dell has listened to customer feedback and constructed a gaming PC that can be easily upgraded when more powerful components become available. The new case is much larger and able to fit the larger parts customers desire. See our review of the new Alienware Area-51 and how the changes have affected this powerful gaming PC. Inside this Alienware Area-51 model is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, Intel's 24-core Core Ultra 9 285K processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

Alienware Area-51 Gaming PC (RTX 5090): now $4,999 at Dell (was $5,499)
Incorporating one of the latest gaming GPUs, the Area-51 uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card and an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a powerful 1500W platinum-certified power supply.

The PC features a large 360mm All-in-One liquid cooler for cooling the CPU. To ensure the power-hungry RTX 5090 GPU receives sufficient power and handles transient spikes, the PC comes equipped with a 1500W Platinum-rated ATX12VO power supply.

Don't forget to look at our Dell coupon codes for April 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Dell.

