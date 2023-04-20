Acer's New Flagship Predator Triton 17 X Opts for Mini LED and RTX 4090

Acer announced four new gaming laptops at its global press conference today, all of which are using 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series dedicated graphics. They include a new flagship device, the Predator Triton 17 X, as well as a new design in the Predator Helios Neo 16, which Acer describes as "affordably priced."

Acer Predator Triton 17 X

The Acer Predator Triton 17 X uses an Intel Core i9-13900HX and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, and configuration options go up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe SSD storage in RAID 0. With flat edges and minimal branding, the Triton doesn't look much like a gaming laptop, but I'm OK with the muted look (at least I am going puredly by the press photos).

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer's Triton weighs 6.61 pounds, and with a 99.98 WHr battery, it all but bumps up to what you can take on an airplane. The 17-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. There's a Mini LED option with a 250 Hz refresh rate and an IPS version at 240 Hz.

The laptop also includes a per-key RGB keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, and a six-speaker "surround sound" system.



The Triton 17 X will start selling in May at $3,799. It will follow in Europe and other territories in June beginning at €4,499.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Outside the US, the Predator Helios Neo makes a statement, with a top cover that looks like its covered in code. In the US, we're getting something a bit more tasteful, with just the Predator logo. (Yes, the Predator logo is tasteful by comparison.)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

The Helios Neo will use either a Core i5-13500HX or Core i7-13700HX, and GPUs including Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060 or RTX 4070. Storage will go up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage in RAID 0, and memory will go up to DDR5-4800.



There are two display options here. Both are 16-inches with 16:10 aspect ratios with 165 Hz refresh rates. The big difference is resolution; it comes with either 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200.



The Predator Helios 16 will start at $1,199 in the US in May, while it will begin at €2,199 in Europe.

Acer Predator Triton 14

The Triton 14, Acer's small model (we've seen this size in the previous Triton 300 SE laptops) is getting a refresh with more vivid displays and more powerful components. Unlike the Helios Neo, the only two GPU options here are the RTX 4050 and 4070, with no 4060 in between. CPU options go up to a Core i7-13700H.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer's flagship display for the Triton 14 is Mini-LED with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 250 Hz refresh rate. There are two IPS options, at 2560 x 1600 and 1920 x 1200, both at 165 Hz. They all have a 16:10 aspect ratio.



This model gets a 76 WHr 4-cell battery, along with Wi-Fi 6E. And it, too, has an RGB keyboard.

Acer is launching the Triton 14 in May, beginning at $1,499 in North America and €2,399 in Europe.

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition

It seems that Acer is remaining steadfast with its 3D display ambitions. The Predator Helios 3D 15 (we've seen previous versions called the Predator Helios 300), is getting a refresh to an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and up to 32GB of DDR-5600.

(Image credit: Acer)

I've had mixed experiences with the SpatialLabs 3D, which tends to focus on a depth effect. It can look really cool, but can also give me a headache. Here, Acer is using a 15.6-inch display at 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, but a stereoscopic module makes it 1920 x 2160 in 3D mode. It also uses eye-tracking and its TrueGame application for customization. Acer says that over 80 games can use its 3D+ and 3D Ultra settings.

There is a slight redesign here, and part of that means more RGB along the back vents. Aer says this creates a "soft, ambient glow."

The Helios 3D 15 will launch in June for $3,499 in North America and €3,999 in Europe.