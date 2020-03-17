PS5 Rumor Roundup: Specs, Features, Price and Design

This morning, Sony tweeted out a special event set to take place tomorrow, which will give Playstation fans their first look at the PS5’s system architecture. This comes in the wake of a similar post from Xbox yesterday, which might have forced Sony’s previously tight-lipped hand. Still, despite the current-gen leader ’s best attempts, we’ve already been able to use recent patents, leaks, and announcements to be able to guess what the PS5 has in store. Here’s everything you need to know before Sony’s official reveal tomorrow.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhEMarch 17, 2020

PS5 Specs

Late last year, we learned through an interview Sony had with Wired that the PS5 will use a CPU based on AMD’s third-generation, eight-core Ryzen processor, along with a custom GPU based on the Radeon Navi line, and a new 4K Blu-ray player with support for optical disks up to 100GB. The console is also set to use a custom SSD, which it compared against the PS4’s HDD running Marvel’s Spider-Man at a corporate strategy meeting early last year. This also means that games will have to be installed on the console, as games running off disks won’t be able to keep up.

So far, this is about on par with what Xbox announced, although Microsoft confirmed that the Series X will use a Big Navi GPU, while the PS5 development team hasn’t officially gone into that level of detail yet. However, we did learn in the Wired interview that the PS5 will be capable of ray-tracing, which is also the case with the Xbox Series X, so it’s likely that their GPUs will be comparable. In fact, a Wccftech report from March’s AMD 2020 Financial Day all but confirmed that the PS5 will be using the Big Navi hardware, thanks to AMD’s David Wang being a little more open than Sony.

What’s more, a translated tweet from known leaker Kamachi Ensaka also estimates that the PS5’s GPU clock speed will be 2 GHz, which is slightly faster than the confirmed 1.825 GHz GPU on the Series X. That said, we’ll have to wait to see if the PS5’s GPU will be able to measure up to the 12 teraflops Microsoft is claiming for the Series X.

The PS5 will lack the proprietary SSD expansion slot built into the Xbox Series X, though we don’t know what alternatives it might offer for external storage. For the internal SSD, a video of Sony’s Spider-Man meeting from tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki showed that environments which took 8 seconds to load on the PS4 Pro only took 0.8 seconds to load on the PS5. It performed even better in a demo with Wired, where the PS4 Pro took 15 seconds to load a scene that again only took 0.8 seconds to load on the PS5. The tests weren’t the same, however, with the Wired demo nixing Spidey himself along with the loading screens, and we should note that neither had a controlled environment or an impartial-third party running the show.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLqMay 21, 2019

Mark Cerny, who’s working as a system architect on the PS5, also told Wired that the console’s SSD will have a “raw bandwidth higher than any SSD available for PCs,” while anecdotally stating that the console’s I/O will allow a “19 times improvement” in speed vs a PS4 Pro that he personally upgraded with a $400 SSD for comparison. So while Sony won’t reveal officially that the PS5 uses the new PCIe 4.0 standard, it would likely have to do so to beat out top-of-the-line PC SSDs like the Adata XPG SX8200 Pro , which has a 3,500 MBps/3000 MBps sequential read/write speed and uses PCIe 3.0 x 4. Assuming that Cerny isn’t fudging the numbers a bit.

Still, Sony told Wired that developers had to limit Spider-Man’s web-swinging speed in his PS4 game so that he wouldn’t swing into environments that hadn’t loaded yet. With the PS5 switching to SSD, even if it isn’t as strong as Cerny promises, that limitation should be significantly reduced.

Cerny also told Wired that the PS5’s processor will support a “custom unit for 3D audio,” and that the system as a whole will support 8K graphics, which is twice what the Xbox spec reveal promised. Perhaps most impressive, though, is Playstation CEO Jim Ryan’s boast to CNET in summer of last year, when he told the publication that the PS5 will be able to run 4K visuals at 120Hz.

While the Microsoft did reveal yesterday that Xbox Series X supports both 4K and 120Hz, it did not claim to do both at once. Gaming monitors usually don’t even offer support for both features at once, with the ones that do costing more than what the PS5 itself will likely fetch.

Early last year, tech analyst Pelham Smithers, who focuses on Japan’s stock market, also guessed the specific CPU that the PS5 will use, claiming that it will use an AMD Ryzen 3600G, a processor that we haven’t yet seen but that Wired said was revealed at CES 2019 when writing about Smithers’ claim (it could be that the processor was only shown to a select few). Smithers then used this claim to guess the PS5’s price, saying that he believes its processor will fall between $180 and $220, putting the console as a whole around $399. Which leads us to our next section.

PS5 Price

When the PS4 launched in November of 2013, it did so at a price point of $399, which undercut the Xbox One by $100. If Smithers is right, Sony will be able to pull the same trick again with the PS5, but not all analysts agree. As reported by Twinfinite in May of last year, Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda predicted then in his quarterly forecast that the PS5 will launch for $499, which would bump it up $100 over what the PS4 and PS5 Pro sold for at launch.

A recent report from Bloomberg , meanwhile, seemed to find a middle ground between Smithers and Yasuda’s predictions. The report said that Sony was having difficulty securing DRAM and NAND for the console at reasonable prices, despite the memory market having oversupply issues for all of 2019. This is probably because next-gen consoles themselves increased demand enough for prices to jump, and NAND prices in general were expected to rise in 2020 for a litany of reasons . The report also suggested that Sony will be spending more than usual, “at a few dollars per unit,” on cooling, leading to a total estimated price of “around $450.”

Sony itself has yet to confirm a price, telling investors in its most recent earnings call that it has yet to be decided . The Xbox Series X also has yet to reveal a price, despite dumping its full specs list yesterday, meaning that Sony could either take the initiative and give us pricing information tomorrow, or pull the same strategy and save the official number for a later date.

PS5 Design

In August of 2019, Dutch publication LetsGoDigital stumbled across a patent that Sony filed with the Brazillian National Institute of Industrial Property and the World Intellectual Property Office for an unnamed “electronic device.” Notably, the patent was filed by Sony’s technical director Yusuhiro Ootori, who also filed the patent for the PS4.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The patent showed what looked to be a V-shaped game console, with a number of USB ports, a disc drive, and vents along a raised V that might be for cooling. It’s not like anything we’ve seen for a game console in recent memory, but with the Xbox Series X ditching traditional console designs itself, it’s a feasible possibility.

Fridge for scale. #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/2n4OEUKXUzFridge for scale. #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/2n4OEUKXUzMarch 16, 2020March 16, 2020

However, when Gizmodo was sent images of the PS5 dev kit a few months later, they matched the patent exactly, and also seemed to newly include integrated cameras, perhaps for livestreaming. A month later, a Twitter user posted a photo of what looked to be these dev kits out in the wild.

It’s likely, then, that this leaked design might just be for PS5 dev kits, as developer kits in general tend to look different from and even include features that aren’t on the final product.

At least, I hope this isn’t what the final product looks like.

PS5 Controller

In the same Wired interview, Sony also gave the publication an early look at the Dualshock 5 controller, which will ship with the PS5. According to Wired, it looks almost identical to the Dualshock 4, but appears to have a microphone and more detailed haptic feedback than its predecessor.

While Microphones are nothing new for controllers, with a history stretching back to Nintendo’s Famicom, a patent from late last year did point to a potential voice assistant for the PS5, which might be its purpose here. As for haptic feedback, Sony showed off demonstrations on how it could add to realism for Wired.

These included feeling the difference between track and dirt in a racing game, or in terrain such as sand or ice in a platformer. Sony also promised “adaptive triggers” in a blog post last October, a new feature for adding resistance to trigger pulls to better emulate precise movements such as firing a bow and arrow.

Moving into the realm of speculation, a recent patent also suggests Sony might be working on a PS5 controller that can support wireless charging, while an older one from 2018 hints at a controller that can track sweat and heart rate. Whether these features will be bundled with the base Dualshock 5 or be peripherals of their own, we will have to wait and see.

PS5 Backwards Compatibility

Finally, while we have yet to know if the PS5 will bump up the power of at least some older games played on it, a Series X feature Xbox revealed yesterday, Sony did confirm in its Wired interview that the PS5 will be able to play PS4 games, and will also support the PlayStation VR headset. No word yet on if the console will be able to play Playstation games from older generations

Sony announced in October of last year that the PS5 will launch in time for Holiday 2020, but as we stated in our Xbox specs post, Coronavirus might delay that release into 2021.