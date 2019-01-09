Trending

FSP Showcases new Liquid Cooled PSU

By CES 2019 

CES is well underway now, and for the first time ever, one of the largest PSU OEM companies out there, FSP is attending the show. There's a number of intriguing products on display at the FSP both, including a 2000W monster power supply, originally intended for cryptocurrency mining, along with a fresh new product the HPT850M and a new SFX platform as well.

That 2000W PSU, also known as the Cannon is already available at $400, however buyers be warned it's only capable of delivering the advertised 2kW spec with a 200-240V input. At 115V it's artificially restricted to 1500W total, and at 100V that ceiling is further lowered to 1200W. A hefty capacity regardless, but well worth noting.

The HPT850M is the smaller, and far more affordable variant of the 1200W liquid cooled PSU (the Hydro PTM+ 1200), FSP released last year. Like, it's older sibling, the HPT850M, utilizes that liquid-cooling in a near identical way, only using it to allow for an overall increase in power output. Otherwise you're once again limited, thanks to the smaller HDB, top-mounted cooling fan. On top of that, the HTP850M has 30mm less depth than the HP1200M, reaching a total 170mm total, comes with an 80 PLUS Platinum rating, and is also ETA-A certified. It's also been co-developed with help from Bitspower, to ensure the liquid-cooling portion of it is watertight. 

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202070.832.50.3
Watts10085012.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)850

Above you can take a look at the power specs of the HPT850M, soon enough we can get a unit in for review and give you all a lot more info on this product.

Then there's the Dagger II Pro. This new PSU uses FSP's latest SFX platform, which takes advantage of an Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology. We asked FSP if this is the same platform used in the new EVGA GM models, however we've been informed that isn't the case. Apparently EVGA is using another FSP platform, also including ACRF topology, while the Dagger II Pro was developed by an entirely different engineering team,

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps2020452.50.3
Watts12054012.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)550

The new Daggers will come in two variants, with 650W and 550W capacities available. Both are 80 PLUS Gold certified.. Hopefully we should see these sometime in the next few months, let's hope the higher capacity model comes with four PCIe connectors instead of the usual two.

  • epeeist01 09 January 2019 23:31
    Just FYI, but C13/C14 connector pair, i.e. the normal PC power cable, is limited to 10A. That is the root of the 10A*120VAC=1200W limit and no vendor technology can get you past that, so this FSP part is at the North American home-power limit. Everyone remember, in your next house you should get an L5-20 installed in your game/bit-mining room or you'll never go full tilt :)
    Reply
  • sykozis 11 January 2019 02:33
    21662001 said:
    Just FYI, but C13/C14 connector pair, i.e. the normal PC power cable, is limited to 10A. That is the root of the 10A*120VAC=1200W limit and no vendor technology can get you past that, so this FSP part is at the North American home-power limit. Everyone remember, in your next house you should get an L5-20 installed in your game/bit-mining room or you'll never go full tilt :)

    Could you please point me to the electrical code section or whatever document that specifies this 10A limit?
    Reply
  • epeeist01 11 January 2019 02:47
    It is IEC 60320. There are some cable providers who will use a UL exception to IEC to get to 15A, though most power supply vendors won't do that. But that is inlet power. At 80% efficiency, even with that exception, you get 1200W out. If you use the exception and you get to 90% you could see 1350W. I wish I had kept the melted IEC cable from a previous server company when someone used an "exception" supply with a normal PC IEC cable. The cable was coiled, it melted through its own cover, shorted to itself. It burned off and, when it cooled, the wall plug-to-melt portion made a nice lasso with the loop. There was no fault in the supply. Just trying to draw 15A through a 10A cord.
    Reply