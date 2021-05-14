Trending

Radeon RX 6600 XT, RX 6600 Specifications Emerge In New Leak

RDNA 2 eyes the mid-range market

Close-up view of a modern GPU card with circuit and colorful lights and details 3D rendering
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A Chiphell forum user has shared two GPU-Z screenshots that reportedly reveal the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600’s specifications. GPU-Z recently added support for both unannounced RDNA 2 graphics cards so the information should be accurate. Nevertheless, we recommend you approach the specifications with caution for now.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 will be the first RDNA 2 units to leverage AMD’s Navi 23 silicon. The leaked screenshots show both graphics cards running on PCIe 4.0 x8 interfaces, which is quite intriguing. In case you don’t remember, AMD limited the previous Radeon RX 5500 XT and RX 5500 graphics card to a PCIe 4.0 x8 interface. Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see whether history repeats itself with the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT, which is the faster of the two mid-range RDNA 2 SKUs, may arrive with 32 Compute Units (CUs), which equal 2,048 Stream Processors (SPs). If the number is accurate, the graphics card would also feature 32 Ray Accelerators for ray tracing. If we had to take an educated guess, the Radeon RX 6600 XT should come with 32MB of Infinity Cache. 

In terms of clock speeds, the Radeon RX 6600 XT emerged with a 1,692 MHz base clock and 2,684 MHz boost clock. The subsystem vendor ID points to AMD so this particular Radeon RX 6600 XT could be a reference design. It may even be an engineering sample so final specifications can vary. 

Radeon RX 6600 XT, RX 6600 Specifications 

Radeon RX 6600 XT*Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 6600*Radeon RX 5600
Architecture (GPU)RDNA 2 (Navi 23)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA 2 (Navi 23)RDNA (Navi 10)
Stream Processors2,0482,3041,7922,048
Ray Accelerators32N/A28N/A
Compute Units1281442832
Base Clock Rate?1,130 MHz?1,130 MHz
Game Clock Rate?1,375 MHz?1,375 MHz
Boost Clock Rate?1,560 MHz?1,560 MHz
Memory Capacity8GB GDDR66GB GDDR68GB GDDR66GB GDDR6
Memory Speed16 Gbps12 Gbps16 Gbps12 Gbps
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit128-bit192-bit
Memory Bandwidth256 GBps288 GBps256 GBps288 GBps
ROPs64646464
L2 Cache3MB3MB3MB3MB
Infinity Cache32MBN/A32MBN/A
TDP?150W?150W
Transistor Count?10.3 billion?10.3 billion
Die Size?251 mm²?251 mm²
MSRP?$279?N/A

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Radeon RX 6600, on the other hand, might be limited to just 28 CUs or 1,792 SPs, which are accompanied by 28 Ray Accelerators. We expect the non-XT version to sport a similar 32MB Infinity Cache. Sadly, GPU-Z couldn’t detect the Radeon RX 6600’s clock speeds.

Apparently, the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 share one thing in common: the memory system. The pair of RDNA 2 graphics cards seem to rock 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16 Gbps. Given the 128-bit memory interface, the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 only offer up to 256 GBps of memory bandwidth. 

The RDNA 2 offerings come with more and faster memory in comparison to their counterparts. However, the memory bandwidth is lower due to the narrow memory interface. However, the Infinity Cache is present to mitigate the low bandwidth.

Image 1 of 2

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (Image credit: Chiphell)
Image 2 of 2

AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Image credit: Chiphell)

Consumers won’t have to worry about fending off cryptocurrency miners since the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 are allegedly terrible at mining Ethereum. The Chiphell user claimed that the graphics cards offer a hash rate up to 30 MH/s and 27 MH/s, respectively.

Regarding performance, the leaker stated that the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 scored 9,439 and 7,085 points in the Time Spy benchmark, respectively. It would appear that we’re looking at a 33.2% performance gap between the XT and non-XT variants. However, Time Spy is a synthetic benchmark so the real-world difference remains to be seen.

  • artk2219 14 May 2021 19:43
    You say these will be terrible at mining etherium, and yet there are tons of cards in that Hash rate range that are currently used for it, the RX 470, 480, 570, 580, 590, 5500, GTX 1060, 1070 (ti), 1080, 1660(S,TI), and the RTX 2060 all fall into that hash range or there abouts, and those have barely been in stock for months. At this point its more than just crypto anyway, its a general market thats just starving to get their hands on any somewhat decent gpu. I don't think we'll see many of these actually available for purchase, especially at MSRP, until sometime in 2022.

    https://cryptoage.com/en/2380-the-current-table-with-the-hash-rate-of-videocards-for-2021.html
    Reply