Radeon RX 6600 XT, RX 6600 Specifications Emerge In New Leak

A Chiphell forum user has shared two GPU-Z screenshots that reportedly reveal the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600’s specifications. GPU-Z recently added support for both unannounced RDNA 2 graphics cards so the information should be accurate. Nevertheless, we recommend you approach the specifications with caution for now.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 will be the first RDNA 2 units to leverage AMD’s Navi 23 silicon. The leaked screenshots show both graphics cards running on PCIe 4.0 x8 interfaces, which is quite intriguing. In case you don’t remember, AMD limited the previous Radeon RX 5500 XT and RX 5500 graphics card to a PCIe 4.0 x8 interface. Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see whether history repeats itself with the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT, which is the faster of the two mid-range RDNA 2 SKUs, may arrive with 32 Compute Units (CUs), which equal 2,048 Stream Processors (SPs). If the number is accurate, the graphics card would also feature 32 Ray Accelerators for ray tracing. If we had to take an educated guess, the Radeon RX 6600 XT should come with 32MB of Infinity Cache.

In terms of clock speeds, the Radeon RX 6600 XT emerged with a 1,692 MHz base clock and 2,684 MHz boost clock. The subsystem vendor ID points to AMD so this particular Radeon RX 6600 XT could be a reference design. It may even be an engineering sample so final specifications can vary.

Radeon RX 6600 XT, RX 6600 Specifications

Radeon RX 6600 XT* Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 6600* Radeon RX 5600 Architecture (GPU) RDNA 2 (Navi 23) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA 2 (Navi 23) RDNA (Navi 10) Stream Processors 2,048 2,304 1,792 2,048 Ray Accelerators 32 N/A 28 N/A Compute Units 128 144 28 32 Base Clock Rate ? 1,130 MHz ? 1,130 MHz Game Clock Rate ? 1,375 MHz ? 1,375 MHz Boost Clock Rate ? 1,560 MHz ? 1,560 MHz Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 16 Gbps 12 Gbps 16 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit 128-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 256 GBps 288 GBps 256 GBps 288 GBps ROPs 64 64 64 64 L2 Cache 3MB 3MB 3MB 3MB Infinity Cache 32MB N/A 32MB N/A TDP ? 150W ? 150W Transistor Count ? 10.3 billion ? 10.3 billion Die Size ? 251 mm² ? 251 mm² MSRP ? $279 ? N/A

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Radeon RX 6600, on the other hand, might be limited to just 28 CUs or 1,792 SPs, which are accompanied by 28 Ray Accelerators. We expect the non-XT version to sport a similar 32MB Infinity Cache. Sadly, GPU-Z couldn’t detect the Radeon RX 6600’s clock speeds.

Apparently, the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 share one thing in common: the memory system. The pair of RDNA 2 graphics cards seem to rock 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16 Gbps. Given the 128-bit memory interface, the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 only offer up to 256 GBps of memory bandwidth.

The RDNA 2 offerings come with more and faster memory in comparison to their counterparts. However, the memory bandwidth is lower due to the narrow memory interface. However, the Infinity Cache is present to mitigate the low bandwidth.

Image 1 of 2 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (Image credit: Chiphell) Image 2 of 2 AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Image credit: Chiphell)

Consumers won’t have to worry about fending off cryptocurrency miners since the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 are allegedly terrible at mining Ethereum. The Chiphell user claimed that the graphics cards offer a hash rate up to 30 MH/s and 27 MH/s, respectively.

Regarding performance, the leaker stated that the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 scored 9,439 and 7,085 points in the Time Spy benchmark, respectively. It would appear that we’re looking at a 33.2% performance gap between the XT and non-XT variants. However, Time Spy is a synthetic benchmark so the real-world difference remains to be seen.