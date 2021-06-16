AMD Launches Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled

AMD on Wednesday unveiled a version of its flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card equipped with a closed-loop liquid cooling system (LCS). The new board boasts higher GPU and memory frequencies compared to AMD's reference air-cooled card, which is already among the best graphics cards, but it will (at least initially) be available exclusively to system integrators.

AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled carries the company's Navi 21 GPU with 5120 stream processors that is clocked at up to 2250 MHz (game clock) and is accompanied with 16GB of 18Gbps GDDR6 memory. There are some Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards from manufacturers that have a higher GPU clock, but AMD's RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled model is the only one to feature 18Gbps DRAM.

The board is rated for a 330W thermal design power and is cooled down using AMD's custom liquid cooling system featuring a 120-mm radiator equipped with a fan. This is hardly the most powerful cooler for AMD's Big Navi that is out there, but system integrators will likely appreciate it as it fits into almost any high-end desktop computer.

(Image credit: Maingear)

Unlike high-end Radeon RX 6900 XT from AMD's partners that feature three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors, the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled has two connectors, which are enough to deliver up to 300W of power to the board. Two connectors also mean that the card will be compatible with almost any high-performance PSU.

AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled is clearly one of the world's fastest graphics cards based on AMD's Big Navi GPU, but for some reason the company has no plans to sell it in retail, but will offer it exclusively to system integrators, according to VideoCardz.

Since the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled will only be available to PC makers, AMD does not disclose its recommended price. Maingear will be one of the first system integrators to offer AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled in the USA and already has a page up about it.