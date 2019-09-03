New Razer Blade 13 Is First Laptop With 25W Ice Lake CPU

Razer is introducing the first laptop with a 25-watt Ice Lake processor, the company said at IFA. Here in Berlin, Razer announced its reworked Blade 13 lineup, including a new Mercury white edition and a pair of configurations with GTX 1650 graphics. The refreshed devices will start selling at the end of September beginning at $1,499.

All three devices will use an Intel Core i7-10655G7 CPU. But the Mercury White model will use the processor’s Gen11 integrated graphics rather than a GTX 1650. The two models with the discrete cards will be called GTX Models, one of which will have an FHD screen and the other with a 4K display.

Razer Blade 13 Mercury White GTX Model – FHD GTX Model – 4K CPU Intel Core i7-1065G7 25W Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 GPU Intel Iris Plus Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5) Display 13.3-inch FHD 13.3-inch FHD 13.3-inch 4K RAM 16GB LDPPR4-3733 dual-channel (fixed) 16GB LDPPR4-3733 dual-channel (fixed) 16GB LDPPR4-3733 dual-channel (fixed) Storage 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD Battery 53.1 Whr 53.1 Whr 53.1 Whr Size 3 pounds / 1.4 kg 3.1 pounds. 1.4 kg 3.2 pounds / 1.5 kg

The two GTX models are almost identical, each 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDs. The 4K model will be a fraction of a pound heavier. The Mercury white model has a smaller 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD but also has 16GB of RAM. The memory upgrade is welcome, both for gaming, productivity work and the fact that the RAM is soldered down, so you won’t be able to upgrade it later. While all three laptops have the same battery, Razer is suggesting that the Mercury White, with the 25W chip and integrated graphics, will likely last longer on a charge than the GTX-equipped laptops.

The Mercury white device is really more of a silver, but with a white keyboard and a gray-on-gray Razer logo that may be less noticeable in a coffee shot or a library. The GTX laptops also have a subtle took, with a black chassis and black logos.

All three laptops have Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C and a pair of USB 3.1 Type-A ports. As well as Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity and Razer Chroma single-zone lighting for the keyboard.