New Razer Blade 13 Is First Laptop With 25W Ice Lake CPU

Razer is introducing the first laptop with a 25-watt Ice Lake processor, the company said at IFA. Here in Berlin, Razer announced its reworked Blade 13 lineup, including a new Mercury white edition and a pair of configurations with GTX 1650 graphics. The refreshed devices will start selling at the end of September beginning at $1,499.

All three devices will use an Intel Core i7-10655G7 CPU. But the Mercury White model will use the processor’s Gen11 integrated graphics rather than a GTX 1650. The two models with the discrete cards will be called GTX Models, one of which will have an FHD screen and the other with a 4K display.

Razer Blade 13
Mercury WhiteGTX Model – FHDGTX Model – 4K
CPUIntel Core i7-1065G7 25WIntel Core i7-1065G7Intel Core i7-1065G7
GPUIntel Iris PlusNvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5)
Display13.3-inch FHD13.3-inch FHD13.3-inch 4K
RAM16GB LDPPR4-3733 dual-channel (fixed)16GB LDPPR4-3733 dual-channel (fixed)16GB LDPPR4-3733 dual-channel (fixed)
Storage256GB PCIe M.2 SSD512GB PCIe M.2 SSD512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
Battery53.1 Whr53.1 Whr53.1 Whr
Size3 pounds / 1.4 kg3.1 pounds. 1.4 kg3.2 pounds / 1.5 kg

The two GTX models are almost identical, each 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDs. The 4K model will be a fraction of a pound heavier. The Mercury white model has a smaller 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD but also has 16GB of RAM. The memory upgrade is welcome, both for gaming, productivity work and the fact that the RAM is soldered down, so you won’t be able to upgrade it later. While all three laptops have the same battery, Razer is suggesting that the Mercury White, with the 25W chip and integrated graphics, will likely last longer on a charge than the GTX-equipped laptops.

  • image3
  • image2
  • image4

The Mercury white device is really more of a silver, but with a white keyboard and a gray-on-gray Razer logo that may be less noticeable in a coffee shot or a library. The GTX laptops also have a subtle took, with a black chassis and black logos.

All three laptops have Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C and a pair of USB 3.1 Type-A ports. As well as Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity and Razer Chroma single-zone lighting for the keyboard.

  • Ninjawithagun
    Just because a part is soldered does not mean it can't be upgraded. A simple soldering iron can easily break any factory solder...and has been proven to be very effective time and time again. Now, if the memory were embedded into the PCB of the motherboard, then we would have a problem upgrading ;)
