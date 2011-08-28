The Razer Blade is a Stunning New 17" Gaming Laptop

Earlier this week, Razer posted a cheeky teaser site saying that PC gaming was not dead. Those of us enjoying games on our PCs know this, but Razer had to make things a bit dramatic – and today we know why. Razer revealed at PAX Prime its gaming laptop, which on first impressions, is a stunning specimen.

Razer claims that it has made the world's first gaming laptop – but really, there are plenty of laptops on the market that can play Crysis. What Razer's saying is that it has created the first gaming portable laptop. It's called the Razer Blade and it measures 0.88-inches thick and weighs only 6.97 lbs, besting even Apple's 17-inch MacBook Pro.

Here are the full specs:

- 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 2640M Processor

- 8GB 1333MHz DDR3 Memory

- 17.3" LED Backlit Display (1920x1080)

- Nvidia GeForce GT 555M with Nvidia Optimus Technology

- 2GB Dedicated GDDR5 Video Memory

- Built-in HD Webcam

- Integrated 60Wh Battery

- 320GB 7200rpm SATA HDD

- Wireless Network 802.11 b/g/n Compatible

- 16.81" (Width) x 10.9" (Depth) x 0.88" (Height); 6.97lbs (Weight)

Razer, known for its high-end PC gaming peripherals, had Intel's help in making the Blade.

"We're proud to co-develop this revolutionary gaming laptop with Razer," said Mooly Eden, VP and General Manager of the PC Client Group, Intel. "Utilizing our fast Intel Core i7 processor, the Razer Blade delivers top-class gaming performance in a portable form factor."

Graphical muscle comes courtesy of Nvidia's GeForce GT 555M, but that takes a back seat to Intel's integrated graphics when there isn't any intense 3D action.

What really sets the Razer Blade apart from any other laptop is the Switchblade User Interface. The interface is comprised of 10 dynamic adaptive tactile keys for easier access of in-game commands, and an LCD capable of two modes: one mode that displays in-game information when a mouse is in use; and another mode that functions as an ultra-sensitive, multi-touch panel designed for gaming on the go.

At $2799.99, it's not cheap, but also not unheard of for a 17-inch high-end laptop. It'll be hitting North America in Q4 2011.