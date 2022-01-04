Razer Blade Laptops Get the Latest Intel, AMD, Nvidia Silicon

For 2022, Razer is updating its 14, 15 and 17-inch Blade laptops to the latest technology from Intel, AMD and Nvidia. There are other, subtle changes as well. It's an update that suggests that if it ain't broke, you don't need to fix it.



Each of the new laptops will get updates to Nvidia's newest graphics cards, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with up to 16GB of VRAM. They'll all also use DDR5 RAM (at 4800 MHz) and run on Windows 11.

The biggest change on the outside of the system is that every laptop will have a larger keyboard with bigger keycaps, which should hopefully prevent a cramped feeling on some of Razer's previous notebooks (though much of that was solved when Razer addressed a previous layout problem regarding the placement of the right shift key.) Additionally, the speaker grilles will now be laser-cut.



The new Blade 14, like the existing version, will be an AMD exclusive. Razer isn't specifying which processor it will use, other than that it is "next-gen" with a higher boost clock. The Blade 14 will also get PCIe Gen 4.0 storage, a new switch between integrated and discrete graphics and, thank heavens, a 1080p webcam. It's 2021, and any notebook should have one of those. Razer also says it's adding a fingerprint-resistant coating to the Blade 14, which I hope works. Razer's laptops are pretty, but they attract smudges.



The Blade 15 is getting fewer changes. Notably, there is no more separation between "Base" and "Advanced" models, which should eliminate a ton of customer confusion. This laptop will get Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake" processors with up to 14-cores (again, Razer didn't specify which exact models), and is also getting a 144 Hz 4K display option, which is an upgrade from the previous 60 Hz 4K screen.



Razer's Blade 17 will get similar processor options to the Blade 14, as well as a 144 Hz 4K screen. But the biggest of Razer's laptops is also going to ship with a 280W Gallium Nitride (GaN) power adapter, which should be smaller and more efficient than what's currently on the market.



Additionally, the Blade 17 will get a bigger 82 WHr battery, which we’re eager to test in our lab to see how long it lasts. It will also have eight speakers.



The Intel-powered Blades will be available for pre-order from Razer on Jan. 25 and available from other retailers in the first quarter of 2022. The Blade 15 will start at $2,499.99, with the Blade 17 will begin at $2,699.99. The Blade 14 will go on pre-order on Feb. 10 and also launch in Q1, starting at $1,999.99.