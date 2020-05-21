Razer Blade Pro 17 Gets 300 Hz Displays, 10th Gen Intel and a Keyboard Fix

(Image credit: Razer)

If you were wondering where Razer’s 17-inch laptops were when it refreshed its 13-inch Blade Stealth and 15-inch Blade , wonder no more: The Razer Blade Pro 17 is getting a refresh with 10th Gen Intel processors and RTX Super Max-Q graphics cards, as well up to 300 Hz displays and --thank heavens-- the same extended shift key as other laptops Razer released this year.

Each configuration uses the 8-core Intel Core i7-10785H, with GPU options topping out at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

Price $2,599.99 $3,199.99 $3,799.99 CPU Intel Core i7-10875H Intel Core i7-10875H Intel Core i7-10875H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q RAM 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 1TB PCIe NVME SSD Display 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, 300 Hz 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, 300 Hz 17.3-inch, 4K, 120Hz Wireless Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 70.5 WHr 70.5 WHr 70.5 WHr

There will be three configurations, each with the same processor. The $2,599.99 model has an RTX 2070 Max-Q, while the $3199.99 and $3,799.99 versions both use the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q.

(Image credit: Razer)

The base and mid-tier options use 512GB of storage and a 17.3-inch, FHD display at 300Hz. The high-end version of the Blade Pro 17 gets a bump up to 1TB and a 4K display at 120 Hz, so you won’t be stuck at 60 Hz in any configuration.

All of the laptops in the Blade Pro 17 line will have per-key RGB with Razer Chroma. Notably, Razer has moved the arrow keys to fit a full-size right shift key, which should help clamp down on typos.

There are also plenty of ports, including three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, Thunderbolt 3, RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI and an SD card reader. Otherwise, Razer hasn’t changed the chassis all that much.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 will ship later this month, and we’re looking forward to testing it out.