NZXT Announces Green-Accented 'Designed By Razer' S340

In 2014, Razer launched a program that invited case manufacturers to collaborate with the company to create Razer-branded cases that feature the company's signature design and styling. NZXT was the first company to take Razer up on the offer, and the two companies came up with the Designed by Razer NZXT H440. Today, both companies announced a follow up to that project: the Designed by Razer NZXT S340.

Razer said the licensed H440 was a great success for the company and was very eager to start working on a second project. The second case shares many of the Razer-specific features found on the H440: The color scheme is the same, with a matte black finish and bright green accents.

On the front you'll find the familiar triple-headed snake logo, which is lit from the inside, making the green logo glow. The power button is also surrounded by green LED lighting, and the two top-mounted USB 3.0 ports are green as well, rather than the traditional blue. Keeping with the green theme, the S340 features two underglow LED strips that illuminate the ground below the case.

Razer has replaced the clear window with a dark tinted panel. Behind the window, on the cable management bar, there is another illuminated snake logo that shines through the window, unless the LED lights are switched off using the toggle switch found on the back of the case.

The Designed by Razer NZXT S340 is available for pre-order from the NZXT web store for $99. Orders are expected to be filled by September 18.

