Razer Will Pay You ZSilver To Play Your Favorite Games; Chroma Mug Holder Added To Rewards

Razer expanded its zVault customer rewards program to offer the bonus currency, zSilver, just for playing select AAA games. The company also made its Chroma Mug Holder available exclusively to zVault rewards users.

Using Razer Cortex, players of games including Overwatch, League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO and Paladins can automatically accumulate zSilver by the minute, which they can then use to purchase a plethora of Razer-branded products or get discounts on Razer products. It can be described as a “Paid to Play” program, and the incentive to use (and purchase) Razer devices and peripherals is palpable.

Razer also added the Chroma Mug Holder to the zVault rewards program. The RGB cup holder was so unique that we had to mention it in our CES 2017 Best In Show article, where we dubbed it the “Most Logical Conclusion Of RGB Fever.” The device interfaces with Synapse, Razer’s RGB peripheral control program, and you can even set blinking reminders to take a sip (if you’re a person of schedules). However, the Chroma Mug Holder can only be purchased using zSilver for the time being, and if you’re the type of peripheral owner who needs to have a complete set, the zVault is the only way to get your hands on it.

The new Paid to Play program is live now via Razer Cortex, and the Chroma Mug Holder is also now available via the zVault rewards program.