Razer's Gaming Chair Concept Hides a Curved OLED Screen in Its Headrest

CES, the massive tech show that usually takes place in Las Vegas, is all virtual this year, but that isn’t stopping vendors from sharing their wildest inspirations in the form of concept prototypes. Razer’s Project Brooklyn concept is this year’s over-the-top gaming chair.

(Image credit: Razer)

Remember the $10,000 Acer Thronos ? Project Brooklyn is a similar concept from Razer, but it’s just that. It doesn’t exist, at least physically. All we have to go on right now are mock-up renders. Razer told us to think of this more as a testing ground for ideas that may work their way into future Razer products in general -- chairs or otherwise.



With that said, as it stands, Project Brooklyn is an idea for a gaming chair with an RGB stand, folding desk attached to the armrests and an integrated folding ultrawide curved OLED monitor setup.

(Image credit: Razer)

According to Razer, the idea stemmed from trying to make a suitable seat for mobile, console and PC gamers while also minding space restrictions. The brand came up with a haptics-enabled leather-stitched bucket seat (built off its already existing Razer Iskur chair), attaching it to an RGB platform with cable routing and adding foldaway features for PC gamers.

(Image credit: Razer)

It’s not an unfamiliar concept, as we’ve seen with the Thronos, but this is far more compact than Acer’s luxury setup. The included monitor would roll up and store in the back of the chair, but included arms would lift it up and unfurl it at a comfortable viewing angle for the player. The desk would also be adjustable and included in the armrests.

As a tradeoff to the Thronos, the RGB platform also doesn’t look as adjustable as Acer’s solution, and you would need to supply your own PC. However, the chair’s stand would make cable management much easier.

(Image credit: Razer)

Again, this is just a concept, so don’t expect it to be sold anytime soon. But a company representative told us that “you might see haptic feedback work its way into a chair by itself, or any of these features work their way into individual products,” as is Razer’s approach to concept pieces like Razer Brooklyn.

That’s probably a good thing. As interesting as this concept is, the core idea of appealing to all gamers with one solution doesn’t exactly hold water. Mobile gamers probably wouldn’t want to pay extra for monitors they wouldn’t use, while eSports players might feel limited by the desk space. Still, this is a cool way to play around with ideas and features gamers might want to see in more specialized products.