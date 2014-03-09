Reeven Builds a New Low-Profile CPU Cooler

Reeven has announced its new Steropes RC-1206 CPU cooler, which is a low-profile cooler.

The cooler is built using a C-style design. Heat is brought to the aluminum fin array through five nickel-plated copper heat pipes that draw the heat from an aluminum base, which also has a handful of fins for just a little extra heat dissipation.

Airflow is taken care of by a 12 mm thin 120 mm PWM-controlled fan, which can spin at speeds between 500 and 2000 RPM. At these speeds, it'll push between 12.13 CFM to 45.47 CFM of air, while making between 9.31 dBA and 33.67 dBA of noise, respectively.

In its entirety, the cooler measures 125 x 129 x 60 mm, and weighs 470 grams.