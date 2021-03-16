Nvidia's RTX 3050 Pops Up in Unreleased Tiger Lake-H Laptop

The ever-insightful benchmark database detective @TUM_APISAK has just shared Geekbench 5 results for a Samsung laptop powered by unreleased hardware from both Intel and Nvidia. The mysterious laptop in question is called the 760XDA, and it comes equipped with a Core i5-11400H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 mobile GPU.

This is the first we've heard of a Core i5-11400H, and Geekbench 5 lists the chips as a 6-core 12 thread part, leading us to believe the 11400H should be the Tiger Lake-H successor to the previous-gen Core i5-10400H.

The 11400H scored 1387 points in the single-threaded Geekbench 5 test and 4934 points in the multi-threaded test, making it 15% faster than its predecessor in the single-threaded test and 20% faster in the multi-threaded benchmark.

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is even more interesting, though. We've heard rumors of an RTX 3050 for months now, but this Geekbench 5 result is as close as we've come to seeing potential specifications for the unreleased silicon.

Geekbench 5 says the RTX 3050 comes equipped with 16 Compute Units (CUs), a 1.06GHz maximum boost frequency, and 4GB of VRAM. If we factor in that Nvidia uses 128 CUDA cores per SM on the Ampere architecture, that means the RTX 3050 should come with 2048 CUDA cores in total.

Compared to RTX 3060 mobile, the RTX 3050 mobile has less than half the CUDA core count of its bigger counterpart. That means we can expect 50% less performance than an RTX 3060.

This new entry-level GPU features "RTX" branding from Nvidia, so we can fully expect this 3050 to feature both ray-tracing cores, and tensor cores for DLSS support. If accurate, this would be Nvidia's first entry-level GPU to feature both technologies. Hopefully, the GPU will have enough horsepower to give gamers an incentive to use Nvidia's RTX features without suffering a severe frame rate penalty.

If this laptop is more than just a prototype, we should see Nvidia's RTX 3050 and Intel's new Tiger Lake-H CPUs on the market soon.