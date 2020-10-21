Better than 2080 Ti? RTX 3070 Benchmarks Hit Geekbench

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 launches next Thursday, assuming you can get your hands on one, meaning that performance numbers are starting to leak. Up until now, we've had to rely on official charts from Nvidia, but the Geekbench Browser, which users can anonymously upload their benchmark results to, found itself with two new RTX 3070 results late last night.

These tests were performed with Geekbench 4.0 rather than the newer Geekbench 5.0, but these numbers are still plenty relevant, and the use of an older benchmark actually makes it easier to compare these results with those of older GPUs.

Both tests were performed on what appears to be the same system, meaning we have two trials here rather than a comparison of how the RTX 3070 runs on different CPUs. The system uses an Intel Core i9-10900K processor, 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM and of course has an RTX 3070 with 8GB of memory for its GPU (though we’re not sure which manufacturer it comes from).



The results? One of the tests has an OpenCL score of 359,349 while the other has an OpenCL score of 350,093. We’re not sure what order these tests were performed in.

RTX 3070 - OpenCLhttps://t.co/SJycgQPhpphttps://t.co/PWQJ1R2z8N pic.twitter.com/GivkxWMS08October 21, 2020