GeForce RTX 3090 Ti VBIOS Mod Cranks Power Limit to 890W

Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti might be the one of best gaming GPUs and the most power-hungry gaming graphics card ever created, but that hasn't stopped overclocking enthusiasts from tinkering with an Asus 3090 Ti ROG Strix LC BIOS and cranking the power limit to a whopping 890 watts. As demonstrated by @Zed__Wang on Twitter, this BIOS can be downloaded from TechPowerUp's BIOS library and used on your own RTX 3090 Ti for extreme amounts of power.

Realistically, it appears this BIOS is only designed for the Asus TUF, Strix LC and the Founders Edition 3090 Ti. However, there's nothing stopping people from trying this BIOS out on other models, as long as you are willing to accept the risk of potential damage to the graphics card (or have some card-specific features disabled).

But even on the cards that are supported, this BIOS is still risky to install. Running power limits far outside the official spec of any traditional RTX 3090 Ti graphics card makes this BIOS a dangerous proposition from the start. There is a chance this BIOS can overload your card's power delivery system, overheat power cables, or cause the GPU to burn out if your cooling solution isn't up to the task.

As such, install this BIOS at your own risk.

It's worth mentioning that most RTX 3090 Ti cards will never see power consumption anywhere near the 890W limit. This is due to the limitations of the 16-pin power connector which is rated for 600W. The only exception to this is the exotic RTX 3090 Ti AIB partner models such as the Kingpin and the Hall of Fame models which pack twin 16-pin power connectors.

As such, normal RTX 3090 Ti's equipped with this BIOS will peak at around 600W of power, as demonstrated by users on the Chiphell forums. The only reason the 890W power limit exists is to ensure the GPU is constantly performing as well as it can, without worrying about a power limit at all.

For mainstream consumers, this BIOS has very little use. The only real purpose that comes from having this much additional power at your disposal is for LN2 overclocking records, where every ounce of power makes a difference.