Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Rumored to Ship to Partners on May 5th

Gamers and PC enthusiasts alike are itching for more details about the latest Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards release. We’ve come across a bit of news to scratch that itch thanks to some rumors published by videocardz.com , who claim to have received a release calendar from board partners. According to the leak, the new RTX 4060 Ti will be shipped to partners as soon as May 5th in anticipation of a "late May" launch date. No official launch date has been set for either card and even rumors are slim for the RTX 4060 launch.

We recently shared some speculation on the possible release dates, which also suggested a late May timeframe. Computex Taipei is scheduled for May 30th to June 2nd. It’s very possible that Nvidia could take advantage of this exhibition to debut the new series of cards.

We also delved into some details about what you can expect spec-wise out of the new cards. Multiple PC and tech retailers from Europe have provided confirmation that both the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics card will feature 8GB of VRAM . The RTX 4060 Ti is expected to use the same board board number, PG190, as the RTX 3060 Ti while the RTX 4060 will reportedly employ a new board numbered PG173.

So far, no price information has been confirmed officially by any board partners, so we can’t say for sure what users can expect in that regard. However, we’re hopeful that the PG190 board suggests the RTX 4060 Ti will be a more affordable graphics card. Whether it can compete with the best graphics cards remains to be seen.