Alleged Launch Dates for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4050 Leak

According to reputable hardware leaker, @Zed__Wang, Nvidia intends to release its inexpensive GeForce RTX 4050 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards for desktops in May – June timeframe, whereas the launch window for GeForce RTX 4060 is not yet decided. The leaker, has a track record of revealing accurate information about Nvidia's forthcoming hardware but as always take the news with the necessary amount of sodium chloride.

Nvidia allegedly plans to release its performance-mainstream GeForce RTX 4060 Ti sometime in late May and then launch its inexpensive GeForce RTX 4050 graphics board in June, the leaker claims. Keeping in mind that Computex Taipei — the world's largest PC hardware trade show — is set to be held on May 30 – June 2, it is possible that Nvidia will use the exhibition to launch new its new desktop products (which have a chance to join the ranks of best graphics cards), though we are speculating.

The green company still has not decided when to release its mainstream GeForce RTX 4060, but it is logical to release it after the RTX 4060 Ti variant in a bid to motivate mainstream buyers to get the more expensive Ada Lovelace product.

In fact, @Zed__Waang claims that Nvidia has already supplied its partners among graphics cards suppliers with templates for GeForce RTX 4060 Ti packages, which is an indicator that launch preparations for this product have started. Unfortunately, the package does not reveal any particular information about the upcoming graphics adapter, such as the number of CUDA cores or the amount of memory it carries onboard.

Based on what we know from previous leaks, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is set to be based on the AD106 graphics processor with 4352 CUDA cores mated with 8GB of GDDR6 memory using a 128-bit interface. By contrast, the GeForce RTX 4060 is rumored to feature a cut-down version of the AD106 GPU (presumably with 3072 CUDA cores) and 8GB of memory on a 128-bit bus.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 250W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 (?) 8GB 128-bit (?) ? ? GeForce RTX 4050 AD107 (?) AD106 (?) ? ? ? ?

Meanwhile the GeForce RTX 4050 is largely a mysterious product. Nvidia's Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3050 used both GA106 and GA107 graphics processors and it is reasonable to expect Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4050 to use both AD106 and AD107 as well as to give the GPU developer and its partners a lot of flexibility with these boards that are meant to be priced reasonable. Then again, any assumptions about specifications of upcoming products that are over two months away are pure speculations.