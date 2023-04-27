European Retailers List RTX 4060 / Ti With 8GB VRAM

By Mark Tyson
published

European retailers are advertising multiple MSI MAG Infinite S3 and Codex 5 PCs with these unannounced GPUs.

RTX 4060 / Ti ahoy
Multiple European PC and technology retailers appear to have confirmed that the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards for desktops will feature 8GB of VRAM. VideoCardz spotted Dutch eTailer site 2Compute’s listings for a number of refreshed MSI pre-built gaming PCs. Among the models with GeForce RTX 3060, 3080, 4070, and 4080 graphics cards installed, there are several new configurations with RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti cards. Each and every one has just 8GB of VRAM.

RTX 4060 / Ti ahoy
Retailers listing these MSI pre-builts with these graphics cards and 8GB VRAM in the specs isn’t exactly out of the blue; we have covered news of leaks of the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti previously. However, there remained a tiny glimmer of hope that Nvidia and its partners might do something to prevent the release of a stunted Ada Lovelace generation 060 desktop family. Multiple retail listings mean any hope has all but evaporated. For more evidence, we also found some of the same MSI gaming PCs with RTX 4060 / Ti graphics listed by Belgian hardware retailer Redcorp and Dutch servers specialist ServerDirect.

MSI’s pre-built PC models  featuring the as-yet unofficial RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti include both the MAG Infinite S3 and MAG Codex 5. These are mainstream gaming PCs with 13th gen configurations which max out with Intel Core i7-13700 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 performance components.  

The latest information we have for the launch of the RTX 4060 Ti suggests that it will launch towards the end of May. Thanks to these retail listings, it is currently looking likely that the RTX 4060 will accompany the Ti version. Meanwhile the RTX 4050 should draw a line under the series in June – and then we will wait in hope for RTX 40 Super releases to come packing more VRAM.

Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications
Row 0 - Cell 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationTBPMSRP
GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)600W (?)?
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X450W$1,599
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X320W$1,199
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X285W$799
GeForce RTX 4070AD104588812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X200W$599
GeForce RTX 4060 TiAD1064352 (?)8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?)160W (?)$450?
GeForce RTX 4060AD1063072 (?)8GB 128-bit (?)??
GeForce RTX 4050AD107 (?) AD106 (?)????

In 2023, 8GB of VRAM is increasingly perceived as insufficient for the mainstream PC gaming enthusiast. Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM in early 2021, and even the RTX 2060 was updated with that amount of VRAM during the height of the cryptocurrency speculation bubble. However, according to the latest leaks and rumors, Nvidia will be pitching its pivotal mid-tier card with 8 GB of VRAM, it looks like AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 (XT) will follow the same path. Meanwhile, AMD thought it was fair game to goad Nvidia for being stingy with VRAM ahead of the RTX 4070 (12GB GDDR6X) launch.

Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

  • -Fran-
    I'm wondering how the nVidia guard will defend this card when it has less VRAM and probably around the same performance as the outgoing 3060 12GB. Because, let's be honest, the 3060 8GB is a horrible aberration of a card that should be put out of it's misery, which is exactly what nVidia may want to compare against.

    And on the 25th May, if the rumour mill is to be believed, we'll get to be disappointed by AMD and the 7600XT launch.

    Anyway, let's see how it goes for both "mid-range" cards. And yes, please do take notice of the quotation marks.

    Regards.
  • Elusive Ruse
    Nvidia's xx60 line is now entry GPU tier, 128-bit bus and 8GB VRAM is a big tell.
  • InvalidError
    Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM in early 2021, and even the RTX 2060 was updated with that amount of VRAM during the height of the cryptocurrency speculation bubble.
    Nvidia's decision to upgrade the 2060 to 12GB likely had a whole lot more to do with the DAG size passing 6GB than any gaming-related concerns.

    Elusive Ruse said:
    Nvidia's xx60 line is now entry GPU tier, 128-bit bus and 8GB VRAM is a big tell.
    Nvidia attempted to up-badge the 4070 to 4080-tier with the "4080-12GB" version, now it is attempting to up-badge the 4050 to 4060(Ti) and the 4030 to 4050 while up-pricing one tier beyond that on top.

    Nvidia must love its stacks of unsold 3000-series inventory if it is willing to stack 4000-series inventory to avoid clearing shelf space. At some point, all of this stale inventory is going to become a problem - warehouse and shelf space aren't free.
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    --60 is entry level so 8gb is fine, especially for things like MMOs, "older" games (pre 2020), "esports" games, and non gaming yet GPU meaningful tasks like office work. It wouldn't surprise me to see a 3060ti model or few with 12gb depending on how sales go, but if AMD is going to compete with only 8gb after bashing Nvidia for not going higher, I doubt there will be anything official, at least until next year's current Gen refresh.

    The problem is it's too expensive. A --60 card needs to be around the $299 price point as it's a far more budget performance per dollar market than even the midrange.
  • Elusive Ruse
    Alvar Miles Udell said:
    --60 is entry level so 8gb is fine, especially for things like MMOs, "older" games (pre 2020), "esports" games, and non gaming yet GPU meaningful tasks like office work. It wouldn't surprise me to see a 3060ti model or few with 12gb depending on how sales go, but if AMD is going to compete with only 8gb after bashing Nvidia for not going higher, I doubt there will be anything official, at least until next year's current Gen refresh.

    The problem is it's too expensive. A --60 card needs to be around the $299 price point as it's a far more budget performance per dollar market than even the midrange.
    This is what I expect the order to end up as, based on the current RDNA3 line up:

    7900 XTX: 24GB
    7900 XT: 20GB
    7800 XT: 16GB
    7700 XT: 12GB
    7600 XT: 8 GB
  • Elusive Ruse
    InvalidError said:
    Nvidia's decision to upgrade the 2060 to 12GB likely had a whole lot more to do with the DAG size passing 6GB than any gaming-related concerns.


    Nvidia attempted to up-badge the 4070 to 4080-tier with the "4080-12GB" version, now it is attempting to up-badge the 4050 to 4060(Ti) and the 4030 to 4050 while up-pricing one tier beyond that on top.

    Nvidia must love its stacks of unsold 3000-series inventory if it is willing to stack 4000-series inventory to avoid clearing shelf space. At some point, all of this stale inventory is going to become a problem - warehouse and shelf space aren't free.
    The prices of the 3000 series cards right now, at least where I live, are absolutely bonkers. You can get a 6950 XT for the price of a 3070 Ti.
