European Retailers List RTX 4060 / Ti With 8GB VRAM

Multiple European PC and technology retailers appear to have confirmed that the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards for desktops will feature 8GB of VRAM. VideoCardz spotted Dutch eTailer site 2Compute’s listings for a number of refreshed MSI pre-built gaming PCs. Among the models with GeForce RTX 3060, 3080, 4070, and 4080 graphics cards installed, there are several new configurations with RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti cards. Each and every one has just 8GB of VRAM.

Retailers listing these MSI pre-builts with these graphics cards and 8GB VRAM in the specs isn’t exactly out of the blue; we have covered news of leaks of the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti previously. However, there remained a tiny glimmer of hope that Nvidia and its partners might do something to prevent the release of a stunted Ada Lovelace generation 060 desktop family. Multiple retail listings mean any hope has all but evaporated. For more evidence, we also found some of the same MSI gaming PCs with RTX 4060 / Ti graphics listed by Belgian hardware retailer Redcorp and Dutch servers specialist ServerDirect.

MSI’s pre-built PC models featuring the as-yet unofficial RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti include both the MAG Infinite S3 and MAG Codex 5. These are mainstream gaming PCs with 13th gen configurations which max out with Intel Core i7-13700 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 performance components.

The latest information we have for the launch of the RTX 4060 Ti suggests that it will launch towards the end of May. Thanks to these retail listings, it is currently looking likely that the RTX 4060 will accompany the Ti version. Meanwhile the RTX 4050 should draw a line under the series in June – and then we will wait in hope for RTX 40 Super releases to come packing more VRAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) 160W (?) $450? GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 (?) 8GB 128-bit (?) ? ? GeForce RTX 4050 AD107 (?) AD106 (?) ? ? ? ?

In 2023, 8GB of VRAM is increasingly perceived as insufficient for the mainstream PC gaming enthusiast. Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM in early 2021, and even the RTX 2060 was updated with that amount of VRAM during the height of the cryptocurrency speculation bubble. However, according to the latest leaks and rumors, Nvidia will be pitching its pivotal mid-tier card with 8 GB of VRAM, it looks like AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 (XT) will follow the same path. Meanwhile, AMD thought it was fair game to goad Nvidia for being stingy with VRAM ahead of the RTX 4070 (12GB GDDR6X) launch.