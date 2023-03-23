GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU Clock Speed Expectations Firm-Up

Our expectations regarding the specifications of the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards are starting to firm up, thanks to the recent volume of leaks and spills. These could rank among the best graphics cards, depending on where they land in terms of price and performance. Today, some further data has dripped from the rumor mill, via TechPowerUp’s GPU database boss T4C Fantasy. In brief, information recently submitted to the online database indicates that the unannounced GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will feature up to 2,685 MHz boost clocks.

RTX 4060 Ti will have a base/boost of 2310/2535 with premium aib cards up to 2685.Edit: 4060 or 4060 Ti, Gigabyte leak changed things, it has AD106March 20, 2023 See more

Some of our most recent coverage of the GeForce RTX 4060 / Ti was published a week ago, and a similar quandary is highlighted with today’s leak: It isn’t entirely certain whether the leaked information is valid for the RTX 4060 or RTX 4060 Ti. This uncertainty is due to no one being absolutely sure about Nvidia’s plans for the AD106 GPU. Of course, no one can be sure until the official launch, but this is a particularly muddy situation.



According to the T4C Fantasy Tweet, the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will launch with reference clocks of base 2,310 MHz and boost 2,535 MHz. These speeds, already added to the TPU database, seem entirely reasonable and in line with known RTX 40 graphic card releases — but you should still add a dash of salt, of course. Because we like salt on our rumors.



Most consumers around the world will end up buying AIB designs, and for better cooled ‘premium’ models the source Tweet hints that purchasers could be looking at GPU speeds ramping up to 2,685 MHz, fresh out of the box. This presumably observed OC boost speed data is only 6% better than the reference boost clock.



As usual, we expect Nvidia's official boost clocks, as well as the boost clocks on premium models, are going to be pretty conservative. For example, the RTX 4080 features an official boost clock of just 2,505 MHz, but across our full test suite the 4080 Founders Edition averaged 2,789 MHz. The RTX 4090 and RTX 4070 Ti tell similar stories, with real-world clocks coming in around 10% higher than the official boost clocks.



But GPU clocks are only one aspect of the story, and the VRAM might be more of a factor, as the purported 8GB 18 Gbps GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus creates a greater gulf between the RTX 4070 and 4060 tiers than any other key specification. Whether memory bandwidth severely dents RTX 4060 (Ti) performance will be dependent upon the game and application being used. The larger L2 cache of Ada does help to mitigate the reduction in memory bandwidth, but the 8GB capacity certainly raises some warning flags.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores GPU Boost Clock Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti * AD102 18176 (?) 2625 MHz (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 2520 MHz 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 2508 MHz 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 2610 MHz 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 * AD104 5888 (?) 2475 MHz (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 250W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti * AD106 4352 (?) 2535MHz (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 1725 MHz 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GA104 4864 1665 MHz 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 200W $399 GeForce RTX 3060 GA106 3584 1777 MHz 12GB 192-bit 15 GT/s GDDR6 170W $329

* : Rumored specifications; not official (yet).



In coverage of today’s RTX 4060 Ti leak, VideoCardz asserts that Nvidia board partners are currently in the process of finalizing their PG190 board designs, the foundational PCB design for both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti graphics cards. It adds that these important partners are still uncertain with regard to final board specs for each design, and consumer-ready BIOSes are yet to be provided.



The next Ada Lovelace graphics card from the green sausage factory will be the GeForce RTX 4070, we hear, with its launch set for April 13th. Nvidia’s highly anticipated mass market RTX 4060 cards are tipped for launch the following month. Whether that will include both the 4060 Ti and 4060 remains to be seen, but that certainly appears to be in the cards.