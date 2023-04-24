Radeon RX 7600 Rumored to Be AMD’s Next Desktop GPU Release

AMD leaves the RX 7800 and 7700 series on the back burner, suggests Igor’s Lab.

AMD’s exclusive board partners are readying their Radeon RX 7600 designs for Computex, according to Igor’s Lab. That means AIBs like ASRock, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX should be expected to show their RX 7600 designs at the world’s biggest PC tech show, which kicks off at the end May. However, it is strange to see AMD release its desktop GPUs out of order like this, as we are still waiting for RX 7800 (XT) and RX 7700 (XT) designs – where are they?

Igor's Lab contends that the Radeon RX 7600 cards from the above-named closest partners of AMD will be finished and ready for Computex, just a few weeks away. Interestingly, he adds that those board partners who also support Nvidia GPUs (e.g., Asus, Gigabyte, MSI) have decided to wait and see how well the RX 7600 desktop GPUs sell before dipping their toes in the market.

Igor hints that the Radeon RX 7700 XT has been left on the back burner for now as AMD (and/or its partners) foresee a shift in mid-range pricing. The idea appears to be to launch the lower tier RX 7600 and see how it fares, then price gap up to the RX 7700 XT. For now, Igor’s Lab doesn’t mention the RX 7800 (XT).

We hope the Radeon RX 7600 can bring a new level of affordability to the latest-gen graphics cards. It is expected to be much more economical to produce than the flagship RDNA 3 graphics cards we have seen thus far, those with their chiplet-based designs and lashings of VRAM, etc. The Radeon RX 7600 will be a small (Navi 33?) According to the latest information, GPU has 28 Compute Units (1,792 SPs) and a modest 8GB of VRAM. It is widely expected to be very much the same as the Radeon RX 7600M but with the benefit of desktop power/thermals for much more impressive clocks and, therefore, performance.

If the rumors are correct, the new RX 7600 desktop graphics card aims to compete with the GeForce RTX 4060, not the RTX 4060 Ti or the known quantity of the RTX 4070.

While on the topic of mid-range green team desktop graphics cards, in the same report, Igor’s Lab says that the RTX 4060 Ti will also debut at Computex. With the slow RX 4070 market and Nvidia reportedly slowing GPU supplies for this SKU, the source indicates that the initial supply of RTX 4060 Ti cards will be lower than the RTX 4070.

Igor sees strong polarization of the desktop GPU market. He explains this observation by noting that the GeForce RTX 4090 was a strong seller among enthusiasts who absolutely must have a flagship graphics card. Meanwhile, consumers of traditional mid-range graphics card buyers have seen Nvidia’s pitches, and many are keeping their powder dry with hope for the new entry-level offerings.

Of course, there are steady sales of some options in the current Ada Lovelace product stack, but the overall downward pricing pressure continues. The sweetest spots for Nvidia sales so far are said to be the RTX 4090 for halo buyers and the RTX 4070 Ti for pragmatic performance enthusiasts.

Last, but not least, remember to add a pinch of salt to the above morsels from Igor, but don’t let the salt douse your excitement for Computex.

  • ohio_buckeye
    I guess I can sort of see this given the fact that they still have the 6700/6750xt out there that will likely compete with the 4060ti, and that the 6800xt seems to be about on par with a 4070, plus the 6950xt is still out there as an alternative to the 4070/4070ti. Sure these consume more power but they may not feel like they have to rush the others out given that these are filling the product stack at the moment.
  • oofdragon
    For real.. if AMD just took the opportunity and made the 7600XT a 3070Ti with 10~12GB for around $400 they could actually start climbing the hole they r in. Anyone can buy the 3070Ti right now around that amount at ebay but with "only" 8GB the Nvidia card is not as interesting as it looks. RT at present is seriously IMO only a gimmick and I'm not interested to pay the premium (fp$ compromise) for it, but a 3080 level card for around $400.. damn sign me in.

    I just took a look at ebay and I found the RX 6800 selling around exactly $400, even lower.. this is exactly the card the 7600XT should be at $400 but with 10gb~12gb it would be enough. Less than this.. I fear for AMD GPU division
  • RedBear87
    It looks like both Nvidia and AMD, in different ways, might prefer to not sell GPUs, rather than selling them at the lower prices that people would like to see.
  • oofdragon
    Two years ago Nvidia launched the 3060 with 12GB for $329..... right now you can have one for $290. It plays any game maxed out at 60fps on a 1080p monitor, it plays RT games. What card AMD has this gen to compete? At $300 MSRP it won't be the 7600.. this one is supposed to trade blows with the 4060/3070 while the 7600XT should be up there with the 4060Ti/3070Ti. Can it launch a 7500XT with 12GB for more than $290 with subpar RT performance compared with the "old" 3060? Who would buy it? As I see it the only exit for AMD is to position the 7600 nonXT with 10GB as a 3070 for around $350 and the 7600XT with 12GB as a 3070Ti for $400. Anything less and really.. bye bye AMD, and we r screwed.
