Radeon RX 7600 Rumored to Be AMD’s Next Desktop GPU Release

AMD’s exclusive board partners are readying their Radeon RX 7600 designs for Computex, according to Igor’s Lab. That means AIBs like ASRock, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX should be expected to show their RX 7600 designs at the world’s biggest PC tech show, which kicks off at the end May. However, it is strange to see AMD release its desktop GPUs out of order like this, as we are still waiting for RX 7800 (XT) and RX 7700 (XT) designs – where are they?

Igor's Lab contends that the Radeon RX 7600 cards from the above-named closest partners of AMD will be finished and ready for Computex, just a few weeks away. Interestingly, he adds that those board partners who also support Nvidia GPUs (e.g., Asus, Gigabyte, MSI) have decided to wait and see how well the RX 7600 desktop GPUs sell before dipping their toes in the market.

Igor hints that the Radeon RX 7700 XT has been left on the back burner for now as AMD (and/or its partners) foresee a shift in mid-range pricing. The idea appears to be to launch the lower tier RX 7600 and see how it fares, then price gap up to the RX 7700 XT. For now, Igor’s Lab doesn’t mention the RX 7800 (XT).

(Image credit: MSI)

We hope the Radeon RX 7600 can bring a new level of affordability to the latest-gen graphics cards. It is expected to be much more economical to produce than the flagship RDNA 3 graphics cards we have seen thus far, those with their chiplet-based designs and lashings of VRAM, etc. The Radeon RX 7600 will be a small (Navi 33?) According to the latest information, GPU has 28 Compute Units (1,792 SPs) and a modest 8GB of VRAM. It is widely expected to be very much the same as the Radeon RX 7600M but with the benefit of desktop power/thermals for much more impressive clocks and, therefore, performance.

If the rumors are correct, the new RX 7600 desktop graphics card aims to compete with the GeForce RTX 4060, not the RTX 4060 Ti or the known quantity of the RTX 4070.

While on the topic of mid-range green team desktop graphics cards, in the same report, Igor’s Lab says that the RTX 4060 Ti will also debut at Computex. With the slow RX 4070 market and Nvidia reportedly slowing GPU supplies for this SKU, the source indicates that the initial supply of RTX 4060 Ti cards will be lower than the RTX 4070.

Igor sees strong polarization of the desktop GPU market. He explains this observation by noting that the GeForce RTX 4090 was a strong seller among enthusiasts who absolutely must have a flagship graphics card. Meanwhile, consumers of traditional mid-range graphics card buyers have seen Nvidia’s pitches, and many are keeping their powder dry with hope for the new entry-level offerings.

Of course, there are steady sales of some options in the current Ada Lovelace product stack, but the overall downward pricing pressure continues. The sweetest spots for Nvidia sales so far are said to be the RTX 4090 for halo buyers and the RTX 4070 Ti for pragmatic performance enthusiasts.

Last, but not least, remember to add a pinch of salt to the above morsels from Igor, but don’t let the salt douse your excitement for Computex.