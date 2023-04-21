RTX 4070 Barely Outsells RX 580 2048SP on Amazon

Nvidia's recently-launched GeForce RTX 4070 isn't just one of the best graphics cards; it's also one of Amazon's best-selling graphics cards (opens in new tab). The AD104-based graphics card currently sits at the 7th position on the list.

The GeForce RTX 4070 is a great graphics card for 1440p (2560 x 1440) gaming. It's a worthy successor to last generation's GeForce RTX 3070. The only qualm many have with the GeForce RTX 4070 is the price tag. At $599, you can hardly consider the graphics card a mainstream option for gamers. However, some custom GeForce RTX 4070 models received price adjustments just a day after the launch, bringing them back to $599.

Despite all the controversy with the pricing, the GeForce RTX 4070 is in 7th place on Amazon's list. The graphics card is behind popular models, including the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and Radeon RX 6600. Even the more expensive GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is two positions ahead of the GeForce RTX 4070.

So while the GeForce RTX 4070 is selling ok on Amazon, the graphics card isn't popular at other retailers, like Newegg, where it doesn't appear on the front page of the best-selling list. What came as a big surprise is the Radeon RX 580 2048SP, a rebranded Radeon RX 570 8GB for the Chinese market. Despite being a graphics card from 2018, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP sits tightly behind the GeForce RTX 4070.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sales are obviously different for every retailer, especially the ones overseas. According to the latest report from German retailer Mindfactory (via TechEpiphany (opens in new tab)), the GeForce RTX 4070 outsold its current competitors, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT, twofold. In addition, the GeForce RTX 4070 sales at Mindfactory were three times higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Meanwhile, Micro Center recently saw the need to bundle a $100 Steam gift card with GeForce RTX 40-series purchases, including the GeForce RTX 4070, to help move inventory. Other reports claim that Nvidia hasn't ramped up the production of GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards, which seems to confirm that the Ada Lovelace business hasn't been booming as Nvidia had hoped. It's hard for consumers to buy your product when even the mainstream SKU carries a premium price tag.

German publication Igor's Lab got word from its sources that Nvidia is reportedly contemplating slashing $50 of the GeForce RTX 4070 for its AIB partners. If the idea comes to fruition, the GeForce RTX 4070's MSRP will drop to $549 instead of the original $599. Although a $549 price tag seems easier to swallow, it's still a considerable amount to fork over. Many consumers would like a $499 price tag for the GeForce RTX 4070. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 2070 and GeForce RTX 3070 launched for $499. Maybe we're just living in the past, and the days of paying less than $500 for an RTX x070-tier graphics card are long gone.