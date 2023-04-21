Retailer Bundles $100 Steam Gift Card With RTX 40-Series Purchases

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series products are some of the best graphics cards available. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean that business has been good for retailers. In the case of Micro Center, the retailer found it necessary to include a small incentive to help bolster sales.

Micro Center (opens in new tab) is currently bundling a $100 free Steam gift card for all GeForce RTX 40-series graphics card purchases, whether the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 or the latest mainstream GeForce RTX 4070. The retailer has 73 different custom models available, although only 17 are available for shipping. Micro Center is one of the few retailers with a brick-and-mortar presence. If you have a nearby Micro Center, you can get an additional discount of up to $85, depending on the model of the graphics card.

The $100 gift card is an excellent stimulus since consumers can choose the title they want from Steam rather than receiving free copies of games that may not interest them. In addition, there are many interesting upcoming games on Steam, such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Redfall, and Street Fighter 6, that buyers can use the gift card on.

(Image credit: Micro Center)

According to a DigiTimes report, Nvidia isn't in a hurry to increase GeForce RTX 40-series graphics card production. The Ada Lovelace graphics cards carry premium price tags, which hasn't helped user adoption. Furthermore, many of Nvidia's partners still have an excess of GeForce RTX 30-series supply that they still need to sell. For example, MSI recently launched new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models, an SKU that launched almost three years ago and recently refreshed a few months ago.

Micro Center's $100 Steam gift card is an added value on top of Nvidia's current Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle for GeForce RTX 40-series purchases. The promotion, which runs from April 12 to May 8, applies to the GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4070. The gaming bundle has a value of $29.99, so it's pretty cool if you're an Overwatch 2 player. However, it may not have the same value for gamers that are not into the game.