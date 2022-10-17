CableMod Announce Nvidia RTX 4090 Right Angle Power Adapter

Cablemod has created a brand new 90 degree adapter for the 16-pin 12VHPWR power plug found on Nvidia's RTX 4090. The adapter is designed to significantly reduce the power cable's profile, and make the 90 degree bend less obtrusive. The adapter officially goes on pre-sale October 31st.

The adapter measures 36.3 tall x 29 wide x 23.2mm thick, featuring an all black aesthetic to match the 16-pin power cables. The adapter utilizes a multi-PCB design to achieve the 90 degree angle without compromising its durability or reliability. Specifically, Cablemod says this implementation fixes any thermal issues or terminal stress that might occur on other 90 degree cable connectors.

For GPUs with different power plug orientations, the adapter also comes in a version flipped 180 degrees to accommodate different GPU designs. Alternatively the 180 degree capability of the adapter can also be used to orient the 16-pin cable around the top of the GPU, for alternative GPU installations.

The adapter is designed to reduced the overall profile of the 16-pin power plug, providing a sleek and neat alternative. This should help many users incorporate RTX 4090's into their cases, if their chassis don't have enough room to support both the width of the RTX 4090 itself, and the additional width required to install the 16-pin power cable.

Cablemod doesn't say which 16-pin cables it supports, but based on the pictures, the adapter should have enough clearance to support Nvidia's bulky 4 x 8pin power adapter - not just standard 16pin power cables. If this is so, Cablemods adapter will be even more useful, and significantly reduce the 16-pin adapter's profile, which requires a lot more room than a normal 16-pin to fit and bend properly - without straining the cables.

Again this adapter will go on presale in two weeks, so expect the adapter to officially go on sale quickly afterwards. Unfortunately pricing has not been announced, but we expect Cablemod will announce it once the adapter goes on sale.

For now, the 90 degree adapter only supports the RTX 4090, but this will change once more GPUs hit the market with the 12VHPWR connector installed.