First Ryzen 3000-Series Matisse CPU and X570 Motherboards Spotted In The Wild

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 3000-series processors are coming closer to launch "mid-year," so it isn't entirely surprising that the first benchmarks are beginning to surface. An eagle-eye Reddit user has spotted a mysterious quad-core Ryzen 3000-series processor in the SiSoftware Official Live Ranker database. The chip was tested with MSI's unreleased MEG X570 Creation motherboard.

Credit: SiSoftware

AMD's third-generation Ryzen desktop processors, codenamed Matisse, feature the new Zen 2 processor microarchitecture, and TSMC is producing the Ryzen 3000-series processors on its leading-edge 7nm manufacturing process. Matisse chips will also be the first desktop processors to come with out-of-the-box support for the latest PCIe 4.0 standard, which is made possible thanks to AMD's upcoming high-end X570 chipset.

The unidentified Matisse processor from the leak has the “2DS104BBM4GH2_38/34_N” product identifier. According to Marvin's handy AMD Condename Decoder, the leaked Ryzen 3000-series processor is an engineering sample, and therefore still subject to future changes. So take the initial specifications with a small pinch of salt.

As implied by its codename, this Ryzen 3000-series chip is a desktop processor that allegedly features four cores and eight threads. This configuration highly suggests that the processor in question is probably a entry-level Ryzen 3 part. Curiously, the quad-core, eight-thread setup also contradicts the AdoredTV Leak that purportedly claims that even the low-end Ryzen 3 3000-series models will come with six cores.

The quad-core Ryzen 3000-series processor reportedly runs with a 3.4GHz base clock and 3.8GHz boost clock. It also comes equipped with 4MB of L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache. This model in particular carries a 65W TDP (thermal design power) badge, which concurs with AdoredTV's 65W allegation for Ryzen 3 3000-series chips.

MSI MEG X570 Creation

Credit: SiSoftware

With the introduction of the Intel Z390 chipset, MSI gave its motherboard nomenclature a complete overhaul. The motherboard manufacturer's future motherboards are classified under the MEG, MPG, and MAG series, with the first being the highest-end tier.

The Ryzen 3000-series processor was seen in the company of MSI's MEG X570 Creation motherboard. Like the brand's other offerings with the MEG Creation moniker, the forthcoming MSI MEG X570 Creation motherboard will surely be the company's flagship X570 motherboard. Therefore, it's safe to say that it will come with all the bells and whistles.

Gigabyte X570 Motherboards

Credit: Eurasian Economic Commission