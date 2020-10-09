Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs Appear in UK Retailer Listings

Trending

(Image credit: CCLOnline)

CCLOnline, a UK based online retailer has begun listing the all-new Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 series CPUs on its website. Ranging from the 5600X all the way to the 5950X. The launch date for these CPUs is November 5th, so it's not surprising stores are preparing early in advance for this launch. The hype around Ryzen 5000 has been huge and we expect retailers to be gearing up for release. Let's hope this time it won't end up like the RTX 3080 launch.

CCLOnline shows each Ryzen 5000 CPU as "coming soon" without any pricing information. However, a funny glitch allows you to see the prices if you view each Ryzen 5000 SKU's product page, then scroll down to the "You recently viewed these items.." area, the prices will reveal themselves. The Ryzen 5 5600X is priced at £310.69, the Ryzen 7 5800X at £466.57, Ryzen 9 5900X at £570.47, and the Ryzen 9 5950X at £830.26. Don't read too much into these "placeholder" prices, the real prices will be known nearer to release.

The launch date for these CPUs is November 5th, so get your wallets ready if you want one.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • firefyte 10 October 2020 05:02
    Finnish retailer Jimms already lists prices for all to see Here
    Reply
  • Fade123 10 October 2020 14:36
    In Norway too...
    https://www.proshop.no/Prosessor?b=amd
    5950X - 9 490,00 NOK = 1038 USD
    5900X - 6 390,00 NOK = 699 USD
    5800X - 5 190,00 NOK = 568 USD
    5600X - 3 499,00 NOK = 383 USD
    Reply
  • Barchager 10 October 2020 15:25
    In Denmark too:
    https://www.proshop.dk/?b=amd&pre=0&s=amd&inv=0
    5950X - 6.399,00 DKK = 1012 USD
    5900X - 4.299,00 DKK = 680 USD
    5800X - 3.499,00 DKK = 553 USD
    5600X - 2.349,00 DKK = 371 USD
    Reply
  • sizzling 10 October 2020 15:51
    Clearly not the actual prices and nothing more useful than an educated guess.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 10 October 2020 16:54
    sizzling said:
    Clearly not the actual prices and nothing more useful than an educated guess.
    No guessing necessary, AMD announced its 5000-series MSRPs in its launch event a few days ago.
    Reply
  • sizzling 10 October 2020 16:57
    InvalidError said:
    No guessing necessary, AMD announced its 5000-series MSRPs in its launch event a few days ago.
    In GBP? And MSRP as we all know is fairly meaningless.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 10 October 2020 17:12
    sizzling said:
    In GBP? And MSRP as we all know is fairly meaningless.
    Most other countries get screwed over on pricing, especially at launch. Also got to keep in mind that in much of Europe, taxes are often baked into retail prices, so it makes sense for them to be much higher than direct exchange rate to USD.
    Reply
  • sizzling 10 October 2020 17:18
    InvalidError said:
    Most other countries get screwed over on pricing, especially at launch. Also got to keep in mind that in much of Europe, taxes are often baked into retail prices, so it makes sense for them to be much higher than direct exchange rate to USD.

    I know this and just strengthens my point
    Reply